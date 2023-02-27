Summer House season 7 episode 3 release date, time, and plot 

Summer House season 7 episode 3, titled A Cup of Loyal Tea, will air on Bravo this Monday, February 27, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application. The episode will feature Danielle sharing a shocking secret, which will ruin an all-girls party.

In a preview, Danielle and Gabby can be seen discussing their past, saying how both of them were cheated on by the same guy. Danielle revealed that the "ex" went to Coachella with her in 2016 and ghosted her after that.

Gabby, on the other hand, says that she broke up with him in 2017 and even posted the truth from his various social media accounts.

What to expect from Summer House season 7 episode 3?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"Danielle and Gabby agree to move past shady men; Chris takes his shot with Ciara; Kyle is frustrated with Carl and Lindsay; the girls enjoy an afternoon of sipping and spilling the tea until a revelation from Danielle threatens to derail the party."

This week on Summer House, Kyle will try to enjoy a night out after his fight with Danielle over some of the remarks made by him on Carl's substance abuse. In a preview, Kyle can be heard saying that others have not seen the way Carl used to work. He wonders how Carl is now ignoring the business after becoming sober.

Following their argument, Danielle will video call Carl - who is at a wedding in LA with Lindsay - to inform him about the situation. In a preview clip, she is heard saying:

"I would not work for this person, if I were you."

Meanwhile, newbie Chris Leoni, the only single male cast member, will try to flirt with Ciara. It is unknown if Ciara will be able to forget her past with Austen Kroll and get into a relationship with Chris.

Recap of Summer House season 7 episode 2

Bravo's description of the episode, titled A Line in the Sand read:

"Kyle and Carl finally address their issues; Mya confronts Lindsay over their tense conversation in Los Angeles; Gabby continues her pursuit of a hot prospect; Ciara joins the share house."

Last week on Summer House, Carl tried to have a conversation with Kyle about their work-related issues. He felt that he was not appreciated enough for being the face of the "Loverboy" alcohol brand. Kyle, on the other hand, accused him of listening to his new girlfriend, Lindsay, and acting according to what she said to him.

Kyle also said that the sales team did not even know what Carl did, adding that the latter had shown up drunk in the office on multiple occasions. His anger grew when one of the distributors left their organization, as Carl had not communicated with him for nine months because he had gone to attend an outstation wedding without informing anyone at the office.

Mya confronted Lindsay about her old remarks, where she accused her of trying to sleep with Carl. Lindsay denied ever questioning Mya's character and instead said that she just did not want both of them to smoke together as Carl was trying to get sober. The two later on agreed to live in harmony in the house.

