Summer House season 7 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

Summer House season 7 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Lindsey and Kyle will get into a huge argument, putting Carl, who works with Kyle, in an awkward position.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The slumber party turns into a nightmare when a blowup between Kyle and Lindsay leaves Carl stuck in the middle; Gabby leads the charge on the first bash of the summer; a confession from Danielle turns Lindsay's world upside down."

Tune in on Monday, March 13, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch Summer House season 7 episode 5.

A fight between Lindsay and Kyle has everyone in Summer House season 7 on edge

Danielle feels Carl doesn't take a stand for Lindsay (Image via bravo)

In the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7, titled Hangover, two cast members are at each other’s throats. While it is unclear what the fight is about, a sneak peek teases the aftermath that will be featured on Monday's episode.

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, Kyle walks out of the house while calling Lindsay “a psycho.” Moreover, while Danielle, Lindsay, and Carl are gathered inside, Danielle is upset that Carl won’t stand up for his partner and tells him to say something to Kyle.

While the former says that he won’t stand up for this behavior, Danielle wants to talk to an already upset Amanda about Kyle’s attitude. However, Mya stops her since she’s the reason why Amanda was upset in the first place, owing to their interaction in the previous episode. In a confessional, Carl said:

"I’m incredibly angry and frustrated. One of your best friends yelling at your girlfriend in that manner is ugly and disrespectful. If it wasn’t someone like my friend who was my boss, it’d be very different, obviously."

Carl is unsure how to navigate the Kyle-Lindsay situation (Image via bravo)

Kyle is upset because he feels that the Summer House cast member is the root cause of the problem. He states that she’s “completely brainwashed” his best friend and that his wife is crying because of her. In a confessional, he added:

"They’re a packaged deal of chaos."

Meanwhile, Lindsay opens up to Samantha about her equation with Amanda and states that she reached out to her via text messages but the Summer House season 7 star didn’t do anything about it. She explains how it’s very clear to her that after all these years, she doesn’t want to be friends with her.

Samantha tries to explain that Amanda also probably gets the same vibes from her, but the reality star quickly defends herself by saying that she has never spoken about the cast member behind her back.

Meanwhile, Danielle talks to Cris and Andrea about the lack of action from Carl’s side. When Lindsay joins the conversation, she tells her that her boyfriend never takes a stand for her and that she’s “over it.” In a confessional, Lindsay Hubbard said:

"Do I wish that Carl would say something? Sure, would it be nice if Carl was like, yo, dude, relax, bro. Yeah, but I do understand. Like he is still trying to figure out how to communicate his feelings and emotions as a sober person."

