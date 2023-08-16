"Super awkward": Fans react to Xavier Bonner's appearance on The Bachelorette season 20: The Men Tell All

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, and Charity Lawson, the season's lead cast member, is set to get engaged. The most recent episode of the show titled The Men Tell All released on August 14, 2023, and was filled with heaps of drama.

Episode 8 of the show saw the suitors of the ongoing season face off against each other. The episode was hosted by Jesse Palmer and featured Charity and the contestants of the show. It also saw appearances by eliminated contestants who left a strong impression on Charity.

The synopsis of The Bachelorette season 20 episode 8 reads:

"In a night full of confrontations, apologies and emotions, Charity reunites with 13 memorable men to address the season's most unforgettable moments; finale sneak peek; an appearance from the golden bachelor."

Among the cast members of this episode were John Buresh, Sean McLaughlin, Adrian Hassan, Xavier Bonner, Brayden Bowers, Spencer Storbeck, Peter Cappio, James Pierce, Caleb Balgaard, John Henry Spurlock, Tanner Courtad, Aaron Schwartzman, and Michael Barbour.

While all the suitors shared their experiences, Xavier Bonner generated some controversy.

In episode 8 of the show, he expressed regret for his past actions and wanted to be honest with Charity. During episode 7 of The Bachelorette, Xavier was eliminated, and it was during this episode that he discussed how he is still unsure if he is ready to commit. He also discussed his prior infidelity, which contributed to his departure.

After his elimination, he shared his feelings for Charity and mentioned how much he loved her. The show's latest episode has been causing a lot of buzz on social media, with fans sharing their reactions to Xavier's appearance.

Expand Tweet

Fans' reaction to episode 8 of The Bachelorette season 20 as Xavier Bonner shares his feelings for Charity

During the most recent episode of the reality show, Xavier expressed that he did not have any doubts about his future with Charity. Listening to what he had to say, she replied:

"You were saying, ‘I don’t want to cheat on you.’ Instead of saying, ‘I don’t want to cheat,’ ‘I won’t.’ I’d be a fool to sit there and be like, alright, he basically told me, ‘I don’t trust myself to commit.’ You just kept almost essentially digging yourself deeper. And it’s like, what the f*** is going on?”

After this, Xavier Bonner expressed how much he loved Charity. He mentioned that he valued the time they spent together and said that he was having a hard time moving on.

"I think about our time together literally every day. I had to get a therapist because I felt like there was some work that I had to do on myself in order to be ready for somebody that is my forever person," he said.

Several fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Xavier Bonner's "awkward" appearance on the show.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only three men, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Aaron Bryant now remain in The Bachelorette season 20. Charity has expressed his feelings for all of them and they now compete to win the final rose. In a few days, Charity will have to choose one of the three contestants as her life partner during the rose ceremony

Fans can catch the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on August 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.