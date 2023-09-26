Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Performer: Who's Taking the Stage?

Super Bowl 2024 wil arguably be one of the major events heading into next year. The Super Bowl is an event enjoyed by a majority of people in the US, and it also has viewers from across the world. The Super Bowl one of the most anticipated sporting events and features amazing entertainment in the halftime show.

The halftime show has featured some of the greatest musicians in history like The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce. The Super Bowl 2024 is no less, and this year, the lineup for the Super Bowl halftime show features the R&B star Usher.

It will be the first time Usher will be performing in the Super Bowl Show. This is going to be the 58th edition of the NFL football final, Super Bowl LVIII. The game will take place on February 11, 2024, and broadcast nationally by CBS.

Where is the Super Bowl 2024 taking place? - Location of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and more

A still of R&B artist Usher (image via Esquire)

The Super Bowl takes place at a different stadium each year, and in 2024 it will be taking place at the grand Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Allegiant Stadium is one of the most expensive NFL stadiums in the world.

Grammy Award-winning performer Usher will headline the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. He has never been the headlining performer at an NFL game in his storied career.

Here is what the singer had to say about his upcoming performance at Super Bowl XLVIII:

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

The Super Bowl performance is not a long one. However, it rakes in one of the largest audiences and is also viewed by a many Americans each year. Getting to perform at the Super Bowl is a dream for many artists who get to perform at one of the largest events in the world. Usher had the performance on his bucket list for a long time and he was not going to pass up on the offer when it came along.

"Those 13 minutes mean everything. … Being able to perform on stage because so many amazing performers throughout the years have graced it and did an amazing job. So, of course, the obsession of that starts. But, man, just the excitement in this moment like to really be able to savor this moment."

Expand Tweet

The head of music for the NFL was excited to have Usher on board for the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show performance. The show has been made possible with the help of hip-hop legend Jay-Z's music label, Roc Nation, and Apple Music. Usher will release a new album on the day of the Super Bowl in recognition of that audience. The upcoming Usher album is titled Coming Home.

During the halftime show of Super Bowl 57, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy. In 2022, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent put together an astounding performance for a hip-hop all-star moment.

Super Bowl 2024 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, on February 11, 2024. Make sure to catch the amazing halftime performance before a team picks up the fabled Vince Lombardi trophy.