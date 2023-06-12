The ABC News special, Superstar: Aaliyah, will premiere on ABC on June 14, 2023, at 8 pm PT. It will chronicle the life and music career of the late R&B icon. The hour-long special will feature interviews with those who were close to Aaliyah, including her former boyfriend Damon Dash, her uncle and manager Barry Hankerson, and recording engineer and producer Jimmy Douglass.

The upcoming special will pay homage to the late icon who made a significant impact on the R&B genre, pushing boundaries with her unique fusion of old-school and new-school sounds.

Aaliyah's influence as a cultural and fashion trailblazer will also be explored. Moreover, Will.i.am, Justine Skye, and other celebrities will also provide exclusive interviews where they share the long-lasting impact of the singer's signature style and influence on pop culture.

What to expect from Superstar: Aaliyah?

Superstar: Aaliyah will also feature interviews with those who were closest to Aaliyah. These interviews will provide new insights into Aaliyah's life and career, as well as her impact on the world.

The episode will delve into various aspects of Aaliyah's life, including her marriage to R. Kelly and her remarkable longevity in the music industry. Expert analysis from music and fashion historians is also set to be featured, who will discuss Aaliyah's contributions to both industries.

In addition to the interviews, esteemed designer Karl Kani will offer his perspective on styling Aaliyah during her career, while designer-stylist Aleali May reflects on the enduring impact Aaliyah had on her own fashion choices and creativity.

The ABC special will also feature rare and unseen footage and photos of Aaliyah, providing viewers with an in-depth glimpse into the late artist's life.

Superstar: Aaliyah will furthermore focus on Aaliyah being a trendsetter who helped to define the sound and style of the 1990s. Her music and fashion are still popular today, and she continues to inspire new generations of artists and designers.

Lastly, the special will discuss the circumstances surrounding Aaliyah's death in a plane crash in 2001, as she was only 22 years old when she died. Her death was a tragedy, but her music and legacy live on to this day.

Superstar: Aaliyah is part of the ongoing Superstar series by ABC News, which aims to highlight influential figures who have shaped American culture. Previous episodes of the series have centered around iconic individuals such as Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, and Richard Pryor. Each episode delves into the personal and professional lives of these legends, shedding light on their contributions and the challenges they faced.

The Aaliyah episode is scheduled to air on ABC. For those who are unable to watch it live, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Superstar: Aaliyah is a must-watch for any fan of the late R&B icon. The special promises to be a comprehensive and informative look at Aaliyah's life and career, and it will undoubtedly leave viewers with a deeper appreciation for her talent and legacy when it premiers on ABC on June 14, 2023, at 8 pm PT.

