Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collection: Where to get, price, and other details explored

The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collection is about to be launched this year, offering signature ensembles from both brands. The North Face and Supreme are old collaborative friends, offering an amalgamation of signature flairs from the brands.

The collection includes three jackets, shorts, crewnecks, jersey tee shirts, and waist bags. The Nuptse jacket, one of the notable elements from the collection, exudes the innovation of the North Face. The taped seam shell jacket features front, back, and hoodie openings, underscoring unique flairs from the collection.

Globally, it will launch on February 29, 2024, while in Japan, the collection is slated to be released on March 2, 2024. Keen people can buy them from both the brands while it won't be available in Seoul.

More details on Supreme x The North Face Spring 2024 collection

Supreme x The North Face collection includes several clothing pieces including a nuptse jacket, taped seam shell jacket, crewneck tee shirts, shorts, 6 panels, waist bag, and more, underscoring the street style fashion.

The North Face brand contributes an assortment of clothing pieces for the mountain expedition. On the other hand, Supreme, a streetwear fashion mogul, introduced itself in 1994. While The North Face is renowned for innovations in mountain expeditions like steep tech, Nuptse jackets, Himalayan suits, etc, the streetwear fashion brand, Supreme underscores the punk, hip-hop, and skating culture.

The collection Supreme x The North Face spring 2024 collection is a blending of innovation and cultures. The website introduced the collection as,

The North Face® has worked with Supreme on a new collection for Spring 2024. The collection consists of a split Taped Seam Shell Jacket, Nuptse Jacket, 6-Panel and Waist Bag, as well as a Short-Sleeved Top, Crewneck, Short and Bear.

It further reads,

The Taped Seam Shell Jacket features a 3-layer poly shell with fully sealed seams and full-zip closures at front, hood and back. The Nuptse Jacket features breathable nylon ripstop with 700-fill down insulated interior quilted baffles and full-zip closures at front and back.

The Short, 6-Panel and Waist Bag feature nylon, while the Crewneck is crafted from brushed back fleece and the Short-Sleeve Top features all cotton jersey. The plush Bear wears a Nuptse Jacket to scale.

The Nuptse jacket is one of the most notable fashion elements of the Supreme x The North Face. This winter clothing was crafted by The North Face, taking inspiration from the Nuptse mountain, southwest of Mount Everest. In 1992, the brand introduced this jacket, which became coveted for ski enthusiasts and mountain explorers.

In the Supreme x The North Face collection, this Nuptse jacket features a zip closure and a quilted baffle. On the other hand, the three-layered shell jacket boasts a zip closure and the notable part is the zip can be opened from the front, back, and hoods. All jackets are available in military prints and solid colors.

In the Supreme x The North Face collection, crew neck sweatshirts are available, garnered in four colorways - beige, white, black, and red. In the very minimalistic allure, these crewneck sweatshirts are designed with scripts on the sleeves and back.

Another notable element is the jersey tee shirts, which also come in similar four colorways. Crafted in nylon material, these shirts embody co-branding at the back while the front is kept with no design.

The Supreme x The North Face collection finishes off with shorts and a waist bag, aligning with existing colorways from the collection. The collection is slated to be launched on February 29, 2024, and one can cop them from both brands.