Survivor season 44 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot

Survivor season 44 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, only six castaways remain, and it’s getting harder for them to decide who to send back home.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled I'm the Bandit, reads:

"Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary; with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 on CBS.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44

In the upcoming episode of the CBS show, it’s down to the last six castaways, and the end seems to be right around the corner. During Wednesday’s episode, Carson expresses his excitement about the former Tika Tribe being in the majority, including him, Yam Yam, and Carolyn.

In a promo for the upcoming episode, he said:

"Somehow, we’re finally in the majority, so now we run this game."

Meanwhile, Lauren and Jamie discuss being outnumbered, and Jamie tells the Survivor season 44 cast member that since they are outnumbered, they have to “break that up.” Lauren also expresses her views about Carolyn and states that while the castaway acts like she doesn’t know anything and is “clueless”, she’s trying to fool the rest of them.

Carolyn Winger’s best friends Carson and Yam Yam discuss their friend turning into a threat as she has the potential to win the season and state that they need to take her out.

In a confessional, Yam Yam said emotionally:

"I need to take Carolyn out, it breaks my heart a little bit."

According to the NTOS preview, the contestants were seen trying to find another hidden immunity idol. Currently, the only castaway who has an idol is Heidi, so it would be interesting to see whether she teams up with Lauren and Jaime or uses it to save herself.

Insider Survivor’s prediction for the upcoming episode states that either Lauren or Jamie will get voted out, and Carolyn, Carson, Yam Yam, and Heidi will live to survive another day.

What happened previously on the CBS show

In last week’s episode of season 44, Carolyn was upset about Frannie’s vote out and blamed Yam Yam and Carson for not letting her know in advance. The two realized that they had to win her trust back. Meanwhile, Danny wanted to find out who put his name down and tried to get Heidi to give him an answer. The Tika Tribe members eventually told Danny about Heidi writing his name, which he was not happy about.

In light of Tika’s strong bond, the others decided to band together to try and break them up, with Yam Yam as their main target. But for Tika, the next target was either Danny or Heidi. During the immunity challenge, Heidi and Yam Yam were the last ones standing, and eventually Yam Yam won. At the end of the episode, Danny was sent home.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes