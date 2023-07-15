“Sutton and I were suspicious”: Garcelle Beauvais dishes on RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards’ divorce speculations

Garcelle Beauvais recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she discussed Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage. Kyle Richards' marriage was mentioned several times on the show during this upcoming season, according to her.

In her interview, Garcelle Beauvais mentioned that she and Sutton Stracke were "suspicious" of Kyle's marriage and even asked if she was okay in her relationship.

“ Sutton and I were suspicious. I sent her a text asking her if she was okay and she said I'm hanging in there.”

Furthermore, Andy also revealed a few details about the show's upcoming season. Cohen shared the following information on Wednesday, according to Page Six:

“I think when you watch the new season of ‘Beverly Hills,’ you’ll be less surprised [by the breakup].”

In addition, Kyle Richards's marriage and the separation rumors will also be discussed as part of the show’s upcoming season. According to the source report on Page Six:

“This development has rocked the Bravo world. Producers know fans want a glimpse into how Kyle and Mauricio came to this decision.”

Is Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky over?

According to a People magazine report published on July 3, 2023, the couple is separated but still lives together. Since they are still figuring out their marriage and family, they haven't announced their separation yet. Kyle Richards responded to this rumor on social media and shared her thoughts. According to an Instagram post she recently shared:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part.”

In addition, it mentioned:

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio”

A few hours ago, Erika Jayne also discussed this matter during an interview with Billboard. According to her, Kyle Richards and Mauricio are not splitting up. Erika Jayne then went on to explain how she wants Kyle Richards to share all the details by herself and reveal what happened in the upcoming season of the show.

Furthermore, Erika Jayne said that there were times when the stars had difficulty in their relationship, but they eventually resolved it. Last but not least, Erika Jayne emphasized that Kyle Richards will tell her story throughout the season.

In addition, the filming for the upcoming season of the show has already been completed, as Beauvais revealed in an interview with People magazine back in March 2023 what fans can expect from the new season. According to her:

"I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can. Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming."

In addition, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne are expected to appear in the upcoming season. Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Bravo, you can also view all episodes of season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.