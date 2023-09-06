Tahir's House on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix is all set to premiere its comedy series, Tahir's House, on September 6th, 2023, at 12:00 AM PT. This Middle Eastern TV series is set in Saudi Arabia and directed by Sultan Al Abdulmohsen. The main cast includes Alhashmi Alfaisal, Naeema Alhumaidi, Mohammed Bakhsh, and Joud Alsufyani.

Tahir's House series is written by Yaser Hammad. The creators of this series were very serious about introducing the Jeddah culture-based comedic plot to the world. In an interview with Arab News, Al Abdulmohsen stated his interest in Jeddah culture:

“From the time I was a child, I knew what life was like in the West, but Western people knew nothing about life in Saudi Arabia. This was our chance to return the favor. With ‘Tahir's House,’ we wanted to translate the feeling of what it means to be Saudi to people from everywhere.”

Tahir's House Air Timings for Different Timezones

The Arab comedy series, Tahir's House, will premiere on Netflix on September 6th, 2023, at 12:00 AM PT in the United States.

The season will have a total of 6 episodes, and each episode is planned to be released every following Wednesday. Global viewers need to know their respective timings for this quirky series's release so that they can watch without hassle.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: September 6th, 2023, at 8:00 AM GMT

Canada: September 6th, 2023, at 12:00 AM ET

Australia: September 6th, 2023, at 2:00 PM AEST

India: September 6th, 2023, at 5:30 AM IST

Korea: September 6th, 2023, at 1:00 PM KST

Japan: September 6th, 2023, at 1:00 PM JST

Phillippines: September 6th, 2023, at 1:00 AM PHT

Saudi Arabia: September 6th, 2023, at 3:00 PM AST

People can watch Tahir's House only on Netflix. You need a subscription to Netflix, which starts from $7 per month (with ads) and $15.50 per month (without ads). aAsubscription is worth the try as Netflix is the home for lots of worthy content.

Plot Details of Tahir's House

Tahir's House is a goofy TV comedy series that follows the story of a family trying to save their fish market business. Yousef (Alhashimi Alfaisal) is unlucky in finding a job for himself, so he decides to make his family's fish business a successful one. He, along with his parents and two siblings, decides to stabilize the business.

Another son, Karim, seems to be a DJ, and the daughter is a K-pop fan. The three try multiple ways to get funds and build their family’s business, but whatever they do, they fail no matter how hard they work. With only two months to get back on track, the family is ready to deal with the Habsa trade, a natural aphrodisiac that got all of them into trouble. Did the family succeed?

The series is set in the coastal city of Jeddah, which is filled with rich culture. This series will depict at least 50 years of traditional values that Tahir's House is carrying on in the fish business. At the same time, the director also states that he won’t bore the audience with history:

“As much as we want people to understand our culture, this is not a history lecture. That alone would put most audiences to sleep,”

Let’s watch this interesting Arabic series on Netflix from September 6th, 2023, at 12:00 AM PT!