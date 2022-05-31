"Take it and RUN": Why were Don't Forget The Lyrics fans glad as Shantal leave with $75,000?

After a successful season premiere, Don't Forget The Lyrics returned for another foot-tapping episode on Monday night. Titled Rock and Soul, this week's episode featured two contestants who showcased their talent in remembering song lyrics for a chance at winning $1 million. One contestant who came close to winning was Shantal Reed.

Shantal Reed, the music minister at her father's church, brought her soul to the competition. According to her, music is such a big part of her life that sometimes, she sings her orders when she goes out to eat. Like every other contestant on Don't Forget The Lyrics, Shantal also had nine categories. She could choose one category in each round that would lead her closer to the $1 million.

Her categories included: cover songs, pop, rock, soul, wedding songs, made in the UK, girl groups, the 2010s, and country. For the starting prize of $2,500, Shantal chose soul. The song lyrics she had to complete were You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin. The minute she started singing, host Niecy Nash and the audience were stunned.

Shantal was confident with the lyrics and aced the first round. For $5,000, the Don't Forget The Lyrics contestant chose pop. She had to complete the songs to Taylor Swift's Shake it Off. Yet again confident with her lyrics, Shantal cruised through to the third round. Double the amount, for a chance at $10,000, she chose girl groups. She had to complete 5 words for the song Free Your Mind by En Vogue.

Shantal proved that she had come to win. Without a doubt, she locked in the lyrics and moved on to the next round. The next song was worth $25,000 guaranteed prize money with six categories left. The category she chose was the 2010s. The song lyrics Shatal had to complete was Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

The Don't Forget The Lyrics contestant had to complete six words in the song. But unfortunately, she couldn't finish the lyrics. To figure out the lyrics, she decided to use her backup words. Shantal used all three of her backup words and finally found the correct lyrics.

With $25,000 guaranteed, Shantal moved on to the next round worth $50,000. The category she chose was wedding songs. The singer had to complete John Legend's All of Me lyrics. Cruising through the song, Shantal figured out all six missing words and aced the round.

Moving one step closer to $1 million, Shantal chose cover songs as her next category. With $75,000 on the line, she had to complete the lyrics to Tennesee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton. Shantal had to complete seven missing words in the songs. The contestant passed through the round smoothly.

The next category, the Don't Forget The Lyrics contestant, chose made in the UK. For $100,000, she had to complete the lyrics to Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. Though she completed the lyrics, the singer-songwriter was not confident with the words she chose.

The contestant decided to use her backup singer option. The singer she brought was her sister. Sadly, she wasn't confident with the lyrics. Not wanting to take a chance, Shantal decided it was best to walk away with $75,000. It turned out to be the right decision because the lyrics she chose were not the right ones.

Fans who watched the episode applauded the contestant for making it this far, claiming it was the right decision.

Don't Forget The Lyrics airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

