"Taylor Kardashian": Khloe Kardashian Sorbet Magazine photoshoot sparks Taylor Swift comparisons

American media personality Khloe Kardashian's new magazine photoshoot sparked Taylor Swift comparisons online.

On Monday, January 2, the 38-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her photoshoot for Sorbet Magazine with the cover headline,

"The Power Issue starring Khloe Kardashian."

Screenshot of a Twitter user comparing Kardashian to Taylor Swift. (Image via Twitter/@KingJasmlne)

However, fans mistook the reality television personality for Taylor Swift since she sported honey-blonde colored bangs while being dressed in Prada from head to toe.

Kardashian looked stunning in the photo shoot with natural makeup. She accessorized her look with gold-colored necklaces and anklets.

Twitter reactions on Khloe Kardashian's new photoshoot

After Khloe Kardashian shared pictures from her new photoshoot with Sorbet Magazine, Twitterati compared her appearance to Taylor Swift. Several fans called out the star for taking her photoshop editing a little too far, as she started resembling Swift. Others just pointed out that Kardashian has adopted Swift's face now after having multiple plastic surgeries.

Psaratt @Sunshineonetwo

You must have known they scrapped you to look like Taylor Swift…or are you just going to pretend this is your real face. Again. @khloekardashian Yeah..I think your photoshop editor took it a little too far this time. Well, every time, but really Khloe?You must have known they scrapped you to look like Taylor Swift…or are you just going to pretend this is your real face. Again. @khloekardashian Yeah..I think your photoshop editor took it a little too far this time. Well, every time, but really Khloe? You must have known they scrapped you to look like Taylor Swift…or are you just going to pretend this is your real face. Again.

Your Grace @wellmuddoes So Khloe kardashian using her taylor swift face now ? So Khloe kardashian using her taylor swift face now ?

1/11 🐐✨ @_lorilynn Khloe Kardashian look like Taylor Swift now Khloe Kardashian look like Taylor Swift now

Khloe Kardashian has a history of morphing pictures

This is not the first time that Khloe Kardashian has been in the headlines for her not-so-true pictures. In October 2022, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum raised several eyebrows after she allegedly posted a picture dressed in a black catsuit that complimented her figure, as per the Daily Mail.

The now-deleted picture was clicked in a hotel room during Paris Fashion Week, featuring her pin-thin legs as she posed beside a chair.

Lex @Khlocaine_ where y’all get that pic from lmao this is the pic i have saved on my phone??where y’all get that pic from lmao twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… this is the pic i have saved on my phone?? 💀 where y’all get that pic from lmao twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… https://t.co/hua057oGwu

However, fans quickly noticed that her waist appeared smaller than usual and speculated that it was photoshopped since the walls around her body seemed distorted. Moreover, her arms and shoulders seemed warped compared to the rest of her body.

The picture went viral on Twitter, with several users slamming her for manipulating her pictures and creating unrealistic body standards.

But, she took to her Twitter handle to address the accusations, stating she never posted this picture in the first place. She tweeted:

Khloé @khloekardashian Lex @Khlocaine_ no bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused no bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣 twitter.com/Khlocaine_/sta… I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣 twitter.com/Khlocaine_/sta…

Continuing with her tweet, she wrote:

"Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

Khloe Kardashian was also slammed in April 2022 for morphing a picture of her daughter, True Thompson.

Screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Instagram story.

The picture, posted on her Instagram stories, featured Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, alongside True. The image went viral over the internet for the obvious discrepancies in its placement.

Later, Kim Kardashian revealed that True was photoshopped in place of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, because the cosmetic mogul did not feel like posting her picture.

