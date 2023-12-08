“Taylor has to move on”: Taylor Swift allegedly never receiving an apology from Kim Kardashian puts the internet on divide

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter, recently opened up about her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West involving a phone call in 2016 discussing the rapper's song Famous.

The Bad Blood singer was named Time's 2023 Person of the Year on December 6, 2023, and she spoke in the cover interview of the magazine saying,

“I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

As per the Today show, fans of Taylor have since bombarded Kim Kardashian's social media comments with snake emoticons. They pointed out that the SKIMS owner is allegedly yet to apologize to the artist. Some netizens, however, believe Swift should move on from the incident.

Taylor Swift reveals details about her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have been at odds since he interrupted her speech at the 2016 MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video. The rapper had said at the time that Beyoncé was more deserving of the award. The moment set off a chain of events from Swift’s track Innocent, to West’s song Famous, where he used misogynistic lyrics in the pop star's name.

Taylor Swift addressed the alleged phone call leaked by Kim Kardashian that occurred between her and Kanye in a Time Magazine cover interview this Wednesday. Swift spoke about her actions after she received backlash over the allegedly edited call.

She said,

"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Kanye had said in the Famous song which was released in August 2016 that,

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x, why? / I made that b*tch famous."

In a June 2016 GQ cover, Kim Kardashian discussed Taylor Swift's approval of her ex-husband's song. She said,

"She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

According to People, Taylor Swift's company released a lengthy statement the same year disagreeing with Kardashian's statement. They made it clear that Swift was not made aware of Kanye West's use of "b*tch" in the lyrics or the vulgar tone of the song. The statement also added,

"A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian’s claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true."

In July 2016, Kim Kardashian released footage of Kanye West on speakerphone with Taylor Swift, and she appeared to approve of the lyrics of Famous, as per the Today Show. Fans had tweeted the hashtag "#KimExposedTaylorParty" and used snake emojis at the time, much like the present scenario only now, netizens are using emoticons under Kim's posts.

In early 2020, the unedited 25-minute footage of the phone call was dropped anonymously online, as per Cosmopolitan. In the video, Kanye seemed to skip the part where he called Taylor a "b*tch" and only says "I made her famous." Swift was, in fact, pleased that West did not use such language, as she said,

"I thought it was going to be like, ‘That stupid, dumb b*tch. But it’s not.'"

The whole ordeal was allegedly forgotten by all the celebrities involved as they had not mentioned it since 2020. However, after the Time Magazine interview fans were outraged with Kim Kardashian for not apologizing for the alleged editing and leaked phone call. While netizens also believe the pop star should move on from the incident.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not given any statements about Taylor's interview.