Taylor Swift Eras 2024 UK tour: New Dates, tickets, venues & all you need to know

Grammy-winning pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to captivate her British fans once again as she unveils a series of concert dates for her highly anticipated Eras tour in 2024.

The iconic singer-songwriter has expanded her live performances to include a string of 14 European shows, with 13 thrilling stops across the United Kingdom including major cities such as Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London.

The tour will be an exhilarating experience, as it will be supported by the incredible band Paramore and singer Heylay Williams, adding an electrifying energy to the performances.

The Ticketmaster presale for the UK tour has closed now, however, those who have registered earlier will get the access code via email. The presale access will take place on Monday, July 10, while the general sale for the London shows will go on sale on July 18 at 2 pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Taylor Swift's UK tour will begin in Edinburgh and end in London

Taylor Swift will kick off the tour with her Edinburgh concert, which is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2024. After visiting some cities across the UK, the singer will finally wrap up her Eras tour with her London concert on August 17, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the UK tour:

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

June 23, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

August 15, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

August 16, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

August 17, 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

Learn more about Taylor Swift and her music career

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who gained widespread fame in the mid-2000s. Swift's music career began at a young age. She released her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top of the country music charts and spawning hit singles such as Tim McGraw and Teardrops on My Guitar.

Since her debut, Taylor Swift has released numerous successful albums, including Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), "Red" (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), and Folklore (2020). Her music has evolved from country-pop to pop and incorporates elements of various genres.

Swift has won numerous awards in her career including 12 Grammy Awards in prestigious categories such as Album of the Year (twice), Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, among others. She has also received numerous nominations across multiple genres and has been one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history.

Aside from Grammy recognition, Swift has received various other accolades and recognition throughout her career. She has been honored with numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards, among others. Swift is known for her songwriting skills, storytelling ability, and her ability to connect with fans through her honest and relatable lyrics.

In addition to her musical achievements, Taylor Swift has also made headlines for her philanthropy, activism, and business ventures. She has used her platform to advocate for causes such as education, disaster relief, and equal rights.

