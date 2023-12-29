10 best celebrity fashion moments of 2023

2023 has seen more than its fair share of celebrity fashion moments as some of our celebrities took fashion and style to new heights, dazzling fans and paparazzi alike. Celebrities play a huge role in popular culture, and major celebrity fashion moments over the years have set cultural precedents across the world.

Fashion moments of legends like Princess Diana of Wales and Marilyn Monroe are still being referred to to date. In matters like fashion, some celebrity fashion moments of 2023 will be talked about for years because they took fans by surprise. They have made a statement with bold and daring ensembles and never-before-seen fashion choices.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best celebrity fashion moments of 2023.

Celebrity fashion moments that created waves in 2023

1. Rihanna's sizzling red jumpsuit for her Super Bowl performance

The singer-turned-fashion mogul headlined the Super Bowl for 2023 to the elation of fans worldwide. During her performance, Rihanna artfully changed into and out of various stylish ensembles, but the red jumpsuit with a glossy red bralette made the news. For one, the outfit was a literal showstopper, and making her baby bump reveal while wearing the outfit was the icing on the cake. There have been countless recreations of the celebrity fashion moment paying homage to Rihanna's iconic performance.

2. Doja Cat at the Haute Couture Paris show

The Paint the Town Red crooner has been constantly on the news in 2023 due to her daring fashion choices, and the Swarovski embellished gown was one such outfit. The singer was dressed head-to-toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals to the utter amazement of onlookers.

3. Sofia Richie at Milan Fashion Week

Sofia Richie started a fashion revolution with her sophisticated style of dressing, rightly referred to as the quiet luxury trend. The social media personality could be spotted in a finely tailored Prada ensemble at the Milan Fashion Week, featuring an overcoat, slacks, and a belt. Her style this year caught the attention of fashionistas all over the world.

4. Julia Fox carrying a human-shaped bag for NYFW 23

The controversial Italian-American made headlines for her quirky bag choice at the NYFW—a six-foot-long human-shaped handbag draped in all black. Julia Fox is notorious for eccentric celebrity fashion moments and did not disappoint.

5. Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere

The Australian actress' outfits at the premiere of the highly acclaimed movie Barbie culminated in the Barbiecore trend in 2023. The 33-year-old actress was resplendent in a baby pink gown with ruffle detailing and a fur-lined upper.

6. Pamela Anderson with no makeup on the red carpet

The legendary model and media personality has had more than her fair share of celebrity fashion moments, but her no-makeup face for the British Fashion Award left tongues wagging. The 56-year-old fashion icon caused a stir with her no-makeup look at the major red carpet event.

7. Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere

The 23-year-old Halle Bailey spearheaded the mermaid-core trend with her outfits reminiscent of seashells and aquatic beauty. The Little Mermaid movie greatly influenced pop culture as other celebrities and fashionistas were seen on the red carpet with the mermaid-core aesthetic.

8. Beyonce's Renaissance tour outfits

The singer was a sight to behold at her renaissance tour. Beyonce Carter wore gorgeous ensembles for every city she touched as she entertained the crowd with her dance moves and hit songs. The multi-talented singer made metallic silver a sought-after color in 2023.

9. Taylor Swift's Eras tour outfits

The talented singer's never-before-seen outfits were a huge celebrity fashion moment as she was constantly on the news due to her gorgeous and stylish Eras tour ensembles. Swifties all over the world took to social media to express appreciation for Swift's trendsetting styles.

10. Bad Bunny at the Met Gala 2023

The Puerto Rican singer wore a Jacquemus backless white suit with a 26-foot floral train. He caused quite a stir with his bold and colorful choice of outfit. The night was about honoring Karl Lagerfeld's legacy in fashion, and Bad Bunny didn't disappoint in the least.

As mentioned before, celebrities have had their fair share of iconic fashion moments. Whether they are singers or actresses, fashion still plays a big role in their careers.

These celebrity fashion moments, as listed above, made waves and will be talked about for years to come.