That '90s Show season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Some good news awaits That '90s Show fans, as Netflix has officially confirmed that the series has been renewed for a second installment.

A sequel to the series That ’70s Show, Netflix's original sitcom That ’90s Show is directed by Gail Mancuso and written by creators Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Terry Turner. The show is being produced by the Casey-Werner production company, with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner serving as the executive producers on the show.

That '90s Show may see Leia and Nate's relationship dynamic being explored in the upcoming season

Tentative release date

Netflix @netflix That '90s Show is returning for season 2! That '90s Show is returning for season 2! https://t.co/6UtsNQwrGT

That '90s Show aired its first season on Netflix on January 19, 2023, and introduced viewers to the coming-of-age stories of the teen cast. On February 3, 2023, the streaming giant confirmed that the sitcom would be returning for another season, which will consist of sixteen episodes.

There will also be a small timeskip in the second season, with the events taking place a little after the events of the first installment. Since the second season has just been announced and filming has not begun yet, That '90s Show will need at least a year to put together to bring the next installment. Hence, viewers can expect the sitcom to be released around mid-2024 or later on Netflix.

The plot for That '90s Show season 2

As of now, Netflix has not released any official plot synopsis for its next installment. However, some estimates can be made regarding what lies in store for the upcoming season, which will be set in summer once again and Leia will return to Chicago to spend the holidays with her parents.

In season 1, fans saw how Leia almost kissed Nate, Nikki’s boyfriend, just as she was about to leave Point Place. However, nothing happened as Gwen, Nate’s sister, walked in on the pair. As such, it is expected that next season will see the duo coming to terms with what just transpired between them and its implications for the group dynamic.

Between the two seasons, Leia will have a lot of time to decide whether she wants to be with Jay or risk hurting Nikki by choosing Nate. However, with Leia away, Kitty has said her friends can use the basement, which isn't good news for Red, who now faces a new generation of basement dwellers.

The cast of That '90s Show season 2

Kurtwood Smith @tahitismith #That90sShow @netflix Glad we are bringing some laughs to you! Have a great weekend! Glad we are bringing some laughs to you! Have a great weekend! 😀🚖#That90sShow @netflix https://t.co/e6SYVlhhSl

The majority of the cast is expected to return for the second season. Callie Haverda will return as Leia, Kurtwood Smith as Red, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty, and Mace Coronel as Jay. They will be joined by Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Viewers can also expect to see guest appearances from the cast of That ’70s Show, which may include Topher Grace returning as Eric, with Laura Prepon's Donna and Wilmer Valderrama's Fez. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may return as Kelso and Jackie, respectively.

