Fans around the world are in a frenzy as the delightful presence of BTS's Taehyung, commonly known as V, has been discovered on the dessert sample menu at Osaka Kansai International Airport in Japan.

This unexpected twist has ignited excitement among the BTS fans, called ARMY, especially those passing through the airport, eager to savour a unique experience.

A user on X, @Romantic_Tae posted an update of the menu.

Fans react as they spot BTS Taehyung on the dessert menu at an airport in Japan

Osaka Kansai International Airport has become a hub of enthusiasm as fans uncover Taehyung's connection to the dessert offerings at one of its airport restaurants.

The prospect of having the BTS member's image imprinted on cookies has sparked widespread curiosity and delight among fans. For those willing to partake in this extraordinary treat, the cost is 1,100 yen for the dessert menu at the airport restaurant.

This not only promises a delectable indulgence but also the chance to imprint a photo of BTS Taehyung on your phone onto the cookies – a personalized touch that undoubtedly adds to the allure of the experience.

Fans took to social media to react to this new update:

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop sensation, has not only conquered the music charts but has now made a delightful entrance into the culinary scene at Osaka Kansai International Airport. The decision to feature the Love Me Again singer on the dessert menu adds a touch of creativity and fandom integration to the culinary offerings, proving that the influence of BTS extends beyond the realms of music.

Some recent updates on BTS and V

V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. After graduating from his five-week basic training as a military elite trainee, he was assigned to three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he had opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command Unit.

As of the latest update, Kim Taehyung has etched his name in Instagram history by securing the title of the most successful K-pop solo artist on the platform. Surpassing an astonishing 64 million followers becoming the first and only Korean artist to achieve such a remarkable milestone.

On March 3, 2024, Kim Taehyung was featured in a clip that BigHit Music posted to their official Instagram. The video showcased the For Us singer-songwriter in several behind-the-scenes shots as the words "NOT IN USE" were momentarily shown.

The discovery of Taehyung's presence on the dessert menu at Osaka Kansai International Airport adds another layer to his multifaceted popularity. Fans, already enamoured with his musical talents and charismatic stage presence, now have the opportunity to indulge in a sweet treat that brings them closer to their idol.