"That look like him but where the tats": Moneybagg Yo leak controversy explored as rapper slams viral picture 

Rapper DeMario DeWayne White Jr, aka Moneybagg Yo, has slammed claims that he is starring in a compromising viral picture that was leaked on Instagram on Monday, February 27, 2023.

According to the rumor mill, the screenshot circulating is part of a video that shows a man looking remarkably similar to the Me v Me singer engaged in an intimate act with an alleged exotic dancer from a New York City strip club called Starlets. Additionally, there were reports that blasted him for cheating on his girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

Moneybagg Yo with Ariana Fletcher (Image via Getty Images)

Moneybagg Yo took to Twitter to rebut such claims soon after asserting that his entire body is covered in tattoos, which makes it impossible for him to be the man in the picture

As the rumors spread, citizens took to social media to question the integrity of the claims. User @badtriip1111, remarked:

1Of1🌹 @badtriip1111 @MilagroGramz__ that look like him but where the tats ?? @MilagroGramz__ that look like him but where the tats ??

"Mane stop mentioning me in this picture": Moneybagg Yo denies viral cheating claims as netizens react

The rapper took to Twitter on February 27 to criticize internet users for falsely identifying the man in the video as him. He reasoned that his whole body is covered in tattoos so the person in the clip cannot be him. He stated:

The rapper responding to the rumors (image via Twitter/ @MoneybaggYo)

He soon followed the tweet with some sarcastic quips to quell the uproar on various social media platforms. He stated:

"People be Slow internet dry y'all need some attention."

The rapper responding to the rumors (image via Twitter/ @MoneybaggYo)

And further added:

The rapper responding to the rumors (image via Twitter/ @MoneybaggYo)

"Tats so obviously not him": Netizens mostly support Moneybagg Yo's claims

As the Instagram photo went viral, internet users questioned whether the man in question was the rapper. Following the Said Sun singer's tweets, most internet users spoke out in his defense.

However, there were a handful who doubted his claims. They remarked that the man in the video looked identical to him.

User @ItsMeRayBay, commented:

A comment opposing the rapper's claims (image via Twitter/ @ItsMeRayBay)

A comment opposing the rapper's claims (image via Twitter/ @ScammySosa42)

Many users supported the Quickie singer, asserting that the man was not Moneybagg Yo. They reasoned that the man had a completely different face cut, hair, and body proportions than the rapper. A main point in their argument was the lack of evident tattoos on the person's stomach and body.

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @tati_mama)

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @Sheymonae1)

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @AlwaysShayD)

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @thatsdeejj)

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @macc_franklin)

Eagle-eyed internet users allegedly found the woman in the video who appeared to be dating a man looking very similar to the hip-hop singer. However, these claims have not been confirmed. Here's a tweet addressing the same:

A comment defending the rapper (image via Twitter/ @TyreunnaP)

Moneybagg Yo has been keeping a low profile for the last couple of years. He is currently promoting his latest featurette with GloRilla, On Wat U On, which is featured on various US music charts.

Poll : 0 votes