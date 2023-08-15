The 1975 extend tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

1975, an English band, has announced that they would extend their planned fall U.S. headlining tour by adding three additional locations. The newly announced shows will take place on October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, October 29 in Chicago, and November 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

The 1975 released their last and latest album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language, in 2022. The album was well-received by listeners, and fans are avidly anticipating the upcoming fall tour.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on August 16, 2023, while general sales will go on sale on August 18, 2023, via Ticketmaster

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

The 1975's tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Seattle

The 1975's will kick off the tour with their Atlanta concert, scheduled for September 16, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in Seattle on December 2, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

September 16, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 22-24, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 28, 2023 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 5, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 9, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 17, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

October 18, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

October 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

October 31, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 7, 2023 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

November 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 14, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 15, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 17, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 18, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 20, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

November 27, 2023 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 1, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

The 1975 is an English band that formed in 2002

The 1975 is a British band with a distinctive sound that fuses dance rock with electronic and autotuned pop for an adult audience.

The 1975 journey began with their 2013 debut album The 1975, which skyrocketed them to fame internationally. It dominated the charts in the UK and reached a solid position on the Billboard 200 charts.

The 1975 was initially formed in 2002 during high school in Wilmslow, UK. The lead vocalist, Matthew Healy, along with guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel, initially began by performing punk song covers prior to crafting their original musical compositions.

They released their first EP, Facedown, in 2012, followed by the S*x EP and the hit single Chocolate. Their self-titled debut album in 2013 gained their attention worldwide.

Their sound evolved with their second album, embracing an '80s-inspired pop and R&B influence. This direction continued in their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which displayed diverse pop sounds.

In 2020, The 1975 released Notes on a Conditional Form, part of a two-album release plan, and maintained their creative blend of genres. The 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language further showcased their musical evolution.

The band's lead singer, Matthew Healy, even opened for artist Phoebe Bridgers in 2023.