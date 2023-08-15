The 1975 extend tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

1975, an English band, has announced that they would extend their planned fall U.S. headlining tour by adding three additional locations. The newly announced shows will take place on October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, October 29 in Chicago, and November 7 in Newark, New Jersey.
The 1975 released their last and latest album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language, in 2022. The album was well-received by listeners, and fans are avidly anticipating the upcoming fall tour.
Presale for the tour will go on sale on August 16, 2023, while general sales will go on sale on August 18, 2023, via Ticketmaster
Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.
The 1975's tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Seattle
The 1975's will kick off the tour with their Atlanta concert, scheduled for September 16, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in Seattle on December 2, 2023.
Here are the dates and venues for the tour:
- September 16, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
- September 22-24, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival
- September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- September 28, 2023 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- September 30, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- October 5, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- October 9, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- October 17, 2023 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- October 18, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- October 22, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
- October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- October 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
- October 31, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 3, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- November 7, 2023 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
- November 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- November 14, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- November 15, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- November 17, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- November 18, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- November 20, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
- November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- November 27, 2023 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
- November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- December 1, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- December 2, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
The 1975 is an English band that formed in 2002
The 1975 is a British band with a distinctive sound that fuses dance rock with electronic and autotuned pop for an adult audience.
The 1975 journey began with their 2013 debut album The 1975, which skyrocketed them to fame internationally. It dominated the charts in the UK and reached a solid position on the Billboard 200 charts.
The 1975 was initially formed in 2002 during high school in Wilmslow, UK. The lead vocalist, Matthew Healy, along with guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel, initially began by performing punk song covers prior to crafting their original musical compositions.
They released their first EP, Facedown, in 2012, followed by the S*x EP and the hit single Chocolate. Their self-titled debut album in 2013 gained their attention worldwide.
Their sound evolved with their second album, embracing an '80s-inspired pop and R&B influence. This direction continued in their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which displayed diverse pop sounds.
In 2020, The 1975 released Notes on a Conditional Form, part of a two-album release plan, and maintained their creative blend of genres. The 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language further showcased their musical evolution.
The band's lead singer, Matthew Healy, even opened for artist Phoebe Bridgers in 2023.