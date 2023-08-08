The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The Afterparty season 2 episode 6, titled Danner's Fire, is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, tentatively at 12 am ET. The murder mystery comedy series' premise revolves around a high school reunion afterparty that results in death.

Every episode is narrated from the viewpoint of a different partygoer, and each episode belongs to a different genre. These include a musical, an action movie, and even a romantic comedy. Due to its distinctive structure, the series examines various viewpoints of its characters while still keeping viewers guessing as to who the murderer is.

The show's diverse ensemble of characters includes one former pop star, a divorced single mother, and a disgraced police officer. The one thing to note about the show is the characters' relatable flaws make it an amusing and suspenseful watch. The Afterparty's hilarious yet intriguing storyline is a must-watch for all murder mystery and whodunnit fans.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 - Detective Danner's backstory

In the last few moments of the previous episode of The Afterparty, Detective Danner was called to look into the killing of a young woman at a wedding afterparty. However, the case seemed to have brought back all of Danner's pain and shame because the victim was someone she had known in her past.

Danner started to second guess her decision to take up the case and doubted her own abilities. In the final moments, she came to the conclusion that while she could not escape her mistakes, she could grow from them. She also realized that she still possessed the aptitude and tenacity required to succeed as a detective.

The origin of Detective Danner and her decision to leave the LAPD will be at the center of the upcoming episode of the show. The episode will be narrated from her point of view and will examine the trauma and remorse that she had felt over her past actions. Viewers will also get to see how her decisions impacted her personal and professional life.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Danner presents a scintillating story to Aniq like a steamy 1990s thriller, revealing the real reason why she left the police force."

The episode is set to be an interesting watch as it will bring to light Danner's determination to solve the murder of the young woman even if it requires her to confront her personal demons.

More about The Afterparty

The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"When a high school reunion's afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story - culminating in the shocking truth."

The show hosts an exceptionally talented star cast with Tiffany Haddish in the lead role. She is lauded for her portrayal of the character and her ability to delve into a conflicted and complex role as compared to the comedic roles she is used to playing.

The show also features numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Zach Woods as Edgar, Zoe Chao as Zoe, Paul Walter Hauser as Travis, Sam Richardson as Aniq, Elizabeth Perkins as Isabel, and Poppy Liu as Grace, among several others.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12 am ET.