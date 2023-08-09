The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 recap: Who was the arsonist? 

The Afterparty Season 2 episode 6 was titled Danner's Fire. It was directed by Tamra Davis and, Anthony King & Christopher Miller. The episode was released on August 9, 2023.

This episode of The Afterparty saw the revelation of Quentin Devereaux being the arsonist. There were several suspects, but Danner knew pretty well that Devereaux was the man. Furthermore, she was furious at Aniq for ignoring the fact that Zoe and her family could be involved in the groom's murder.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 recap: Why was Danner upset with Aniq?

The episode kicked off with a focus on none other than Detective Danner. In the previous episode, she announced that she wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a writer. To do that, she had to leave the police force. However, she was trying to explain to everybody that this decision of hers was related to the case they were working on.

This entire episode was made in the style of a 90s erotic thriller. Alter egos of Michael Ealy and Tiffany Haddish even showed up when this was taking place. Haddish even pretended like she was playing Dina from her 2017 film Girls Trip.

The audience finally learned that the twist they had been waiting for was always in sight. Aniq was way too close to Edgar's passing because he was close to Zoe and her family. Several arsons had been committed throughout the season, and there were way too many questions to be answered.

Leonard Vurr was the prime suspect behind the arsons. He was known for setting things on fire however, he was not the real culprit. It was becoming more and more likely that Quentin Devereaux (Michael Ealy's character) was the real arsonist. Danner informed Aniq that Quentin was guilty.

Danner was about to reveal this information to everybody, but she instead gets stuck in a bizarrely friendly relationship with Quentin. There were some cringy movements of physical comedy during this instance but by the time the truth was revealed, Quentin has managed to escape from the scene. Danner was in some trouble but was saved by Culp.

She had taken way too much time to reveal the truth and blamed herself for the case's failure. She believed that it was a personal failure and was upset that Aniq was not suspecting Zoe and her family for Edgar's murder.

Danner only got more suspicious of Zoe when she noticed her hiding the teapot in which the Devil’s Trumpet flower poison was made.

The Afterparty synopsis

The official synopsis of The Afterparty, according to an Apple TV+ press release, reads,

"From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective."

It further states,

"In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner returns to help Aniq nand Zoë osolve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

The Afterparty stars, Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq Adjaye, and Zoë Chao as Zoë Zhu.