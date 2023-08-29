The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Immerse yourself in The Afterparty series, centered around a riveting murder investigation unfolding amidst a wedding celebration. The series is now entering its second season, with episode 9 titled 'Isabel' scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ at 3 AM ET on August 30, 2023. Viewers from around the world can watch this series on Apple TV+. Additionally, the series will be available on the Roku platform with a slight broadcast delay.

With a runtime of 35 minutes, this episode delves into Isabel's life after her husband's death. This episode, rated U/A 16+, focuses heavily on the character Isabel, portrayed by actress Elizabeth Perkins, within a 1950s psychological melodrama setting. Episode 9 also provides insight into Edgar's death and the complex relationship between the characters.

The official synopsis for The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 9, provided by Apple TV+, reads:

Launching into a 1950s psychological melodrama, Edgar's mother, Isabel, details her nightmarish year since the death of her husband.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 'Isabel' will give us a look into Isabel’s life

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 will be premiered on August 30, 2023, at 3 AM ET in the United States. Global viewers need to know the series’s respective timing in their region so that they can watch this comedy-drama without missing.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2023

Australia (varies by region):

Sydney: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023 Melbourne: 5:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023 Brisbane: 4:00 PM AEST on August 23, 2023

India: 12:30 PM IST on August 23, 2023

South Korea: 4:00 PM KST on August 23, 2023

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on August 23, 2023

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on August 23, 2023

Audiences can enjoy this mystery thriller drama exclusively on Apple TV+. The series is available to watch during the 7-day free trial period. The subscription is priced at $6.99 per month, and it is also part of Apple One, a bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. Additionally, with a slight telecast delay, the series is available on the Roku platform, exclusively in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region.

A quick recap of The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 8

In The Afterparty Season 2 Episode 8 titled "Feng," Aniq visits Vivian and compels her to confess her affair to Zoe before Isabel. Kyler sends the recovered footage from the weekend, which contains various items related to Feng. This reveals that Feng is dealing with financial issues, clarifying his previous interaction with Sebastian. Feng aims to ensure Aniq's support and marry Zoe.

What to Expect from The Afterparty’s Season 2 Episode 9

With limited information disclosed, it's evident that this episode will provide the backstory of Isabel within the context of a 1950s psychological melodrama theme. The episode is expected to portray the challenges she faced during her widowhood. The synopsis echoes this theme of her nightmarish solitary life.

Let's tune in to The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 to learn more about Isabel's life on August 30, 2023, at 3 AM ET.