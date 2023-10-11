The Afterparty season 3: Renewal possibilities and everything we know so far

While there is currently no official information about The Afterparty season 3, it is reportedly in production. In January this year, much before season 2 aired, the show's co-executive producer hinted at the third installment of the show in an Instagram story.

Katie Miller, who is associated with The Afterparty as a script coordinator and executive producer, hinted that the team had begun filming for season 3 of the show.

Apart from this, the season 2 finale also dropped a huge hint about the future of the show. Titled Vivian and Zoë, the September 6 episode ended with a teaser, which hinted that The Afterparty season 3 will deal with a murder.

The Afterparty season 3: Showrunner hints that the team has "a lot of plans" for the show

Apart from Miller's Instagram story, the only other update about the new season was from showrunner Chris Miller and producers Anthony King and Phil Lord, who spoke to GamesRadar in August.

Since the conversation was held when the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike was still going on, Chris stated that the team was not currently working on anything. However, he hinted at a possible The Afterparty season 3 and told the publication that they have "a lot of plans."

“We are on strike right now so currently not working on anything but hopefully studios can make a fair deal and pay writers a good living wage. There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun,” he said.

The end of season 2 hinted that a murder takes place at the after-party of the premiere of Detective Danner’s film X Marks the Murder Spot. The film chronicles the events in season 1 and features actors including Jaleel White, Gemma Chan, Keke Palmer, and Elijah Wood.

This left fans excited about the possibility of The Afterparty season 3 season 3. John Cho, who played Ulysses Zhu, Grace and Zoë's absentee uncle spoke to Town & Country about what the new season could include as he said:

“Get together that's high stakes, where new people are mixing, like a family reunion.. How about renewal of vows in Hawaii? I'm trying to pull an Adam Sandler—get myself to Hawaii.”

Anna Konkle, who portrayed Edgar's adopted sister Hannah Minnows also shed light on the possible plot as she hinted at a death.

"A surprise party would be funny. Or someone's hundredth birthday. Where they're 100, of course, they died. But then it gets fishy," she said.

As for the main cast, it is expected that Tiffany Haddish will reprise her role as Detective Danner. If The Afterparty season 3 is released, it is also expected to star Sam Richardson as Aniq Adjaye and Zoë Chao as Zoë Zhu.

While fans hope to get another installment of the show, there is currently no official information available about its possible plot, release date, and more. They now eagerly wait for Apple TV+ to make an announcement about season 3.

Until then, fans can stream The Afterparty on Apple TV+.