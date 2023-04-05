The All American Rejects Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

The All American Rejects are bringing a new tour this year, titled Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 11, 2023, to October 14, 2023, in venues across mainland US. They will also be supported by several other groups on this tour, one of them being emo-rock band Motion City Soundtrack.

The band announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page:

Live Nation presale begins on April 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via the code VINYL. General tickets will be available from April 7, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices have not been announced yet.

All presales and tickets are available from the Ticketmaster website.

The Get Up Kids to join All American Rejects on their tour

The first of the punk acts to join All American Rejects on their tour is the pop-punk band The Get Up Kids, who are best known for their third studio album, On a Wire. The album, which was released on May 14, 2002, peaked at number 57 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also on the tour will be Florida-based melodic hardcore band New Found Glory, which formed in 1997. The band is best known for their fourth studio album, Catalyst, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Along with the first two bands, All American Rejects will also be accompanied by the emo-rock band Motion City Soundtrack, who are best known for their third studio album, Even If It Kills Me. The album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart after its release in 2007.

Lastly, also acting as support on the tour will be the pop-punk band The Starting Line, who rose to critical acclaim with their debut studio album, Say It Like You Mean It. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

June 16, 2023 – Kansas City, Kansas, at Phase Fest

August 11, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 14, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 15, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 17, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at the Mann

August 18, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 19, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 21, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22, 2023 – Sterling Heights, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 24, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 27, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

September 22, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

September 23, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair Amphitheater

September 25, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State, at Northern Quest Amphitheater

September 26. 2023 – Auburn, Washington State, at White River Amphitheatre

September 27, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 29, 2023 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 30, 2023 – Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre

October 2, 2023 – Bakersfield, California, at Mechanics Bank Theater

October 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater

October 6, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 7, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 8, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

October 10, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

October 12, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

October 14, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Zoo Amphitheatre

More about All American Rejects

All American Rejects was formed as a collaboration between band members Nick Wheeler and Tyson Ritter, back when the duo were in high school. The band sent their debut EP, Same Girl, New Songs to Doghouse Records, which signed them on soon after.

All American Rejects released their eponymously titled debut album on October 15, 2002. The album was met with commercial success, peaking at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

All American Rejects achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Move Along, which was released on July 12, 2005. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 3 on the Canadian album chart.

