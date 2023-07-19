The (Almost) Legends review: Is Netflix's musical-comedy film worth a watch?

The (Almost) Legends, which premiered on Netflix on July 19, 2023, captures the essence of family bonds and the journey toward reconciliation. Taking place in a Mexican town, this film seamlessly blends comedy, heartfelt moments, and the exhilaration of a car rally all accompanied by the lively beats of banda music.

The official synopsis of The (Almost) Legends as per Netflix, reads:

"After their father's passing, two estranged brothers meet again in their Northern Mexican hometown for a thrilling car rally adventure."

It's a combination of humor and emotion centering on the adventures of step-brothers Romeo and Preciado. They come together again to pay tribute to their father in a thrilling car rally embarking on a journey that is equally about self-discovery and making amends. The movie's story, acting, and music blend seamlessly to deliver a moving and captivating experience.

A review of The (Almost) Legends: A voyage to pay homage imbued with a comedic plot

The (Almost) Legends, tells a captivating story that takes viewers on a ride of emotions. This film seamlessly combines moments, thrilling excitement, and heartwarming scenes to create a compelling narrative.

Romeo and Preciado, who are half brothers, are the central characters of the story. They come together to honor their late father through an exhilarating car rally. They see it as more than just a race and as a chance to mend their frayed relationship and face their common past.

The movie is packed with conversations that are authentic, genuine, and really connect with the audience. One particular dialogue that truly captures attention is when one of the characters expresses,

"I was made to do great things. I'm going to be a legend like my old man."

This line not only showcases the characters' aspirations but also highlights their inner fears and the weight of living up to their father's remarkable reputation.

Nevertheless, the film, The (Almost) Legends isn't perfect. There are moments when the storyline seems to lose its focus and the development of characters feels hurried.

Even if it works most of the time, the humor can occasionally come off as forced and out of character with the tone. An instance of this is when one of the characters declares with a tone,

"There's no way I'm letting someone as fake as you use my father's car."

While this attempt, at humor, may have been intended it appears out of context and Interrupts the flow of the story.

An exquisite depiction of humor and emotional depth portrayed by the characters

The (Almost) Legends (2023)

1:36:46

Ricardo Castro

Benny Emmanuel, Harold Azuara, Nora Velázquez, Guillermo Quintanilla, Dagoberto Gama, Silverio Palacios, Ana Celeste, Esmeralda Soto



Benny Emmanuel gives a nuanced performance, as Romeo. He skillfully portrays a man grappling with his past and his complicated relationship with his brother.

The way he delivers his dialogue, in the scenes where he expresses his frustrations and dreams brings depth to his character. However, there are instances where his performance feels slightly exaggerated in the intense moments.

Harold Azuara, who portrays Preciado, brings charm to his character. His performance feels grounded and relatable especially when he conveys his rooted resentment, towards his half-brother Romeo. However, it seems like his character's development could have been given time and there are instances where his acting could have had subtlety.

The on-screen chemistry between Emmanuel and Azuara is undeniable. Their relationship, shared scenes, arguments, and eventual reconciliation left a lasting impact on the audience and served as the heart of the movie.

The supporting cast also delivered extraordinary performances, However, their characters could have been more fleshed out as they sometimes feel like devices to advance the plot, than developed individuals.

The (Almost) Legends is currently streaming on Netflix.