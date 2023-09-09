The ASICS GEL-1130 "Oyster Grey" colorway: Where to get, release date, price, and other details explored 

The ASICS Gel 1130 collection now comes in an Oyster Grey colorway. With the dad shoe vibe and the advanced gel technology, this new launch from the Japanese shoe company provides another running shoe that can also be a start staple.

The shoe line 1130 came to the sneaker world in 2008 and it appears to be the frugal adoption of Gel Kayano 14 as it is more pocket-friendly than any other best running shoes from ASICS.

Recently, the brand has collaborated with Hal Studio for the Glacier project. Three installments of the ASICS 1130 iteration have been launched that provide a more comfortable experience while reminding the fashion sustainability. This new pair is another persuasion of that project in the same shoe line.

The sneakerheads can find the new colorway at the ASICS website for $110.

ASICS Gel 1130 running shoes are both comfortable and sustainable

The Japanese brand initiated its sneaker journey in 1986 where they focused on better technology for runners with utmost comforts. The 1130 series is one of the most loved shoe lines from this sneaker house. The new colorway comes with the same technology in grey and oyster tinctures.

The pair comes in a chunky foam-based sole with a plastic midsole. Creating the dad shoe vibe, the shoe featured a mesh silhouette with a leather paneling system. The suede layer in grey shade creates the junky and dad shoe vibe.

The heel counter gets the etch of GEL lettering on the lateral panels and the cobweb layering is constituted with padding. The dope-dyed sockliner is added to provide support to the feet during intense running sessions. Adding to the sustainability, the process used less water during manufacturing.

More details on ASICS gel technology

ASICS invented the GEL and GT II technology after going through wholesome research. Taking inspiration from how silicone can protect eggs, the experts applied the theory to the sneakers and created the new technology.

Just like any successful invention, this particular technology also went through numerous challenges along with 'trial and error' methods. Having silicone in shoe creates the wonder but retaining the material in the shoe became the ultimate challenge.

After several intense experiment sessions, ASICS finally got the touch of historical gel technology that retains the silicon semi-fluid in the shoe, reducing unnecessary vibration and enhancing shock absorption.

The gel technology is etched in three sections of the shoe- rearfoot, forefoot, and the other parts of the sole. The heel section plays a huge role during running and this gel technology supports the feet with utmost smooth landing. On the other hand, the forefoot construction of the gel technology absorbs the shock and abstains the feet from any injuries.

There are different types of technology such as GEL- KAYANO, GT 2000, GEL-NIMBUS, GEL-CUMULUS, GEL-LYTE, etc. The Kayano series is designed to bring a more natural experience while wearing the shoe and it is one of the best selling of the company.

This Gel 1130 shoe line comes with GT 2000 technology that is crafted especially for the runner's feet. Also, the new colorway in the grey oyster shade is live on the website and one can purchase the sneaker for $110.