 The Bachelor season 28 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Now that The Bachelor season 28 is heading towards an end, viewers see this season's bachelor, Joey Graziadei, fall in love with multiple women at once. After every rose ceremony, the decision to eliminate contestants has been hard for Joey.

Since the first few episodes, the main lead has shortlisted his potential partners from 32 to three: Rachel Nance, Kelsey A, and Daisy Kent. Fans are excited to see who Joey will choose in the end.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 10 was released on Monday, March 18, 2024, exclusively on ABC. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"It's an emotional evening for 16 spectacular women who reunite with Joey and each other for the first time since filming; the meaning behind Kelsey A.'s note is revealed; a difficult rose ceremony determines who meets Joey's family."

Episode 10 titled The Women Tell All revealed who went home after the rose ceremony and who still has a chance to get engaged to Joey after meeting his family. With more confessional interviews and heartfelt conversations to follow, viewers will get insight into Joey's decision-making process and the reasoning behind every step he takes.

What happened on The Bachelor season 28 episode 10?

Previously, The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger when Kelsey Anderson hinted at potentially leaving the show, she sent a note to Joey wanting to meet him to have an important conversation.

This season's lead Joey Graziadei was stressed out at the thought of one of his main love prospects exiting the dating series. After Joey and Kelsey's time in the fancy suites ended, fans wanted to know what her note said.

In episode 10, Kelsey finally revealed that:

“I really care about you. I just wanted to tell you how much I miss you when you’re not there.”

Joey was relieved upon hearing this, he was glad Kelsey was still in the game. However, Kelsey apologized for unnecessarily worrying him before the rose ceremony. During the rose ceremony, The Bachelor star gave one rose to Daisy Kent and the other one to Kelsey Anderson, revealing that Rachel Nance has been eliminated.

In a confessional interview, Joey shared that he doesn't feel those strong feelings toward Rachel but is grateful to make memories with her. Joey told Rachel:

“You did everything I could ask and the worst thing I could do was keep you here if I wasn’t still able to get to the point of expressing the feelings of falling in love. I know I have love for you. I know I will always have love for you. I just wasn’t able to fully get there.”

Rachel was upset and heartbroken after finding out that Joey had not chosen her for the next rose ceremony. In the upcoming episode Daisy and Kelsey will meet Joey's parents and ultimately Joey will have to choose between the two contestants in the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 11 season finale will air on March 25, 2024, on the official ABC website and the ABC app. All previous episodes are also available to stream.