The best dressed stars at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET on The CW. The prestigious award ceremony recognized some of the most popular moves and TV series, as well as well-renowned artists from both sectors for their outstanding contributions to society. The ceremony was graced by many A-list celebrities from all over the world who were present at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

On the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards 2023, nominees chose to blend style and flamboyence with cutting edge fashion. They blended in their personal styles along with bold silhouettes, unique accessories and a stylish hairdo. These celebrities shone through their glam and served fitting looks at the show.

The award ceremony was hosted by American comedian Chelsea Handler and recognized some of the most popular celebrities as they took to the stage amidst thunderous applause from the audience.

Best Dressed Looks at the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards 2023

Many celebrities who received big nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 entered the red carpet of the ceremony with glam and style. Each of them possessed their own personal style while also donning some designer wear that leveled up the fashion quotient.

Check out which celebrities were best dressed for the prestigious award ceremony.

Women

1) Janelle Monáe

American actress, rapper and singer Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary, was awarded with the Critics Choice Association’s SEEHER Award. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. For her red carpet look, she donned a custom black silk chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with crinkled texture and hip cut-outs.

2) Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried won the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in The Dropout. She chose to glam her look with a Dior Haute Couture dress made from a single piece of golden chiffon from the designer's spring-summer 2020 collection. She accompanied her dress with gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Hollywood pumps.

3) Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She added a little color to her fashion statement as she rocked the dress by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera and accompanied the same with Jimmy Choo heels.

Men

1) Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven. He chose to walk the ramp in a rather unique color statement - a dusty rose Zegna "made-to-measure" suit teamed with an Omega watch and loafers by Christian Louboutin.

2) Henry Golding

Henry Golding chose a turtleneck to go with his deep velvet suit for his Critics Choice Awards red carpet appearance, making a bold style statement with patent leather dress shoes. While he chose a dress that was crisp and fitting, he blended the same with a rather tousled hair that made for the perfect tousled hair that made for the perfect accompaniment.

3) Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner chose to walk the red carpet in bold. While already beaming with his film Bros being nominated for Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards, he added more glam by serving viewers in a maroon suit with a satin lapel along with a black dress shirt and bow tie. His other accessories included Christian Louboutin shoes, David Yurman bracelet and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 saw some of the most popular movies and TV series gain their recognition in the form of nominations. In the TV category, the ABC sitcom Abbott Elemntary received 6 nominations, while in the movie section, the absurdist film Everything Everywhere All at Once took the lead with 14 big nominations.

