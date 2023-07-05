The Big D season 1 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

The highly anticipated season 1 of the hit reality TV show The Big D recently premiered and a brand new episode is scheduled to air on July 5. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of episode 4, which promises heaps of excitement. The next installment of the unique dating show is titled The Big Temper, which indicates that the episode will be full of drama and controversy.

The USA Network show's new episode will feature David trying to decide between Ariel and Angelique as his ex Gillian was voted out in the previous episode. The beautiful villa will also add a brand new singleton to the mix of present divorcees.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Most of the women are crushing on David as an unlikely single steals his attention."

The new episode of The Big D will air on Wednesday, July 5, at 10 pm ET on USA Network.

The Big D will introduce a new singleton in the upcoming episode

The Big D is a groundbreaking dating show that invites divorced couples to a tropical Costa Rican villa. Hosted by the successful reality TV duo JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the show aims to provide divorced individuals with a second chance at love.

Contestants have the opportunity to date other divorcees in the house, with some hoping to rekindle their relationship with their former partners and others seeking connections elsewhere.

In the upcoming episode, tensions rise and sparks fly as the divorced couples navigate through finding love once again. The synopsis of the upcoming installment reveals that most of the women in the villa have a crush on David. However, an unlikely single catches David's attention, and this may cause jealousy among the other contestants.

In the brand-new episode of the show, a new woman will be introduced to the contestants. In a clip shared by USA Network, the new contestant's name is revealed to be Joe. The 33-year-old hailing from Georgia, Atlanta got divorced from her pilot husband nine months ago as the couple lived on opposite ends of the world.

After getting married, her ex-husband, who is a Black Hawks pilot in the army, was stationed in Egypt. Unfortunately, the couple couldn't make their long-distance relationship work and eventually parted ways. It was also revealed that infidelity was one of the reasons behind their split.

Joe will soon be seen entering the beautiful villa of The Big D to find her next love. The teaser revealed that Dean is interested in her and upon her arrival, he said:

"She came into the house, I seen a spunky gal. She gorgeous. I love it. I love it. Uh, did I say I love it? Okay cool they y'all know I love it."

In the upcoming installments of the show, fans will get to learn more about Joe and Dean's equation. Alexis and Devon will also be seen having heated arguments, as Devon has a bad temper, as per his ex. The duo will continue to fight over the little things around the house, and Devon will be seen raising his voice at Alexis regarding the way she cooks.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 5, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Big D on USA Network.

