The Black Keys 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Black Keys 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from September 17, 2024, to November 12, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "International Players Tour," will be preceded by a Europe tour of the same name.
The tour is set to feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Dallas, Boston, and New York City, among others. The Black Keys announced the tour on April 1, 2024, with a post on their official Instagram account.
Artist presales for The Black Keys tour will be available on April 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by joining the band's official fan club, Lonely Boys & Girls Club, as a member.
This will be followed by a Live Nation presale on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the presale code RIFF. Simultaneously, there will also be venue presales available.
General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the duo's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
The Black Keys 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues
The Black Keys will start their International Players Tour with a Europe and UK tour, where they will be accompanied by Circa Waves. The Europe leg will run until the end of May.
After the Europe and UK tour, the band will embark on the North America tour, which will feature supporting performers The Head and The Heart. The full list of dates and venues for the The Black Keys 2024 North American tour is given below:
- September 17, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- September 18, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- September 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- September 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- September 24, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 26, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- September 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum
- September 28, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena
- September 29, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- October 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- October 3, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- October 10, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- October 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 12, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- October 13, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- October 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- October 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- October 23, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- October 24, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- October 26, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 27, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Food City Center
- October 30, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden ^
- November 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- November 2, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- November 3, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- November 7, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 9, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- November 10, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- November 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
The dates and venues for the Europe and UK leg of The Black Keys International Players Tour are also given below:
- April 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- April 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- May 3, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- May 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 7, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- May 8, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- May 9, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- May 12, 204 – Paris, France at Zénith De Paris
- May 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Zénith De Paris
The Black Keys will also perform at the March Madness festival, scheduled to be held from April 5, 2024, to April 7, 2024. The duo will appear in a lineup that is also set to include Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp, and more.