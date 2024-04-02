The Black Keys 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Black Keys 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from September 17, 2024, to November 12, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled "International Players Tour," will be preceded by a Europe tour of the same name.

The tour is set to feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Dallas, Boston, and New York City, among others. The Black Keys announced the tour on April 1, 2024, with a post on their official Instagram account.

Artist presales for The Black Keys tour will be available on April 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by joining the band's official fan club, Lonely Boys & Girls Club, as a member.

This will be followed by a Live Nation presale on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the presale code RIFF. Simultaneously, there will also be venue presales available.

General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the duo's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Black Keys 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues

The Black Keys will start their International Players Tour with a Europe and UK tour, where they will be accompanied by Circa Waves. The Europe leg will run until the end of May.

After the Europe and UK tour, the band will embark on the North America tour, which will feature supporting performers The Head and The Heart. The full list of dates and venues for the The Black Keys 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 17, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

September 18, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 24, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 26, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

September 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

September 28, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

September 29, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 3, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 10, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 12, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 13, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

October 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 18, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 23, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 24, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 26, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 27, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Food City Center

October 30, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden ^

November 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 2, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

November 3, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 7, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 9, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

November 10, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

November 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

The dates and venues for the Europe and UK leg of The Black Keys International Players Tour are also given below:

April 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

April 30, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Utilita Arena Cardiff

May 3, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

May 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 7, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

May 8, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

May 9, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

May 12, 204 – Paris, France at Zénith De Paris

May 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Zénith De Paris

The Black Keys will also perform at the March Madness festival, scheduled to be held from April 5, 2024, to April 7, 2024. The duo will appear in a lineup that is also set to include Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp, and more.