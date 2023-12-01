The Black Opry Revue Tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & more

The Black Opry Revue Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 6, 2024, to April 6, 2024, in venues across mainland North America. The tour, organized by the titular organization of the same name, is meant to highlight the work of black artists working in genres such as roots, Americana, country, and folk music.

The Black Opry Revue Tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Berkeley, Detroit, and Fort Collins, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of the organizer on November 29, 2023.

Tickets for The Black Opry Revue Tour are currently available under the Advance ticket category and can be purchased from the official website of the organizers. Tickets are priced at $26 (inclusive of all fees) for advance tickets.

General tickets for the Black Opry Revue Tour are priced at $31, plus processing fees. Senior citizen tickets are priced at $24, and adolescent tickets are priced at $13.

The Black Opry Revue Tour 2024: Dates and venues

The Black Opry Revue Tour focuses on unique lineups for each of the concerts on the tour. These individual lineups typically consist of three to four artists, with a focus on black artists in particular.

The full list of dates and venues, complete with the unique lineups, for The Black Opry Revue Tour 2024 is given below:

January 6, 2024 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at Zoetropolis Cineme. Lineup – Sug Daniels and King Jester

January 11, 2024 – South Walton, Florida, at 30A Songwriters Fest. Lineup – Nick Tabron, Crystal Rose, Denitia, Layna, Autumn Nicholas, and Justin Reid

January 12, 2024 – South Walton, Florida, at 30A Songwriters Fest. Lineup – Nick Tabron, Crystal Rose, Denitia, Layna, Autumn Nicholas, and Justin Reid

January 13, 2024 – South Walton, Florida, at 30A Songwriters Fest. Lineup – Nick Tabron, Crystal Rose, Denitia, Layna, Autumn Nicholas, and Justin Reid

January 14, 2024 – South Walton, Florida, at 30A Songwriters Fest. Lineup – Nick Tabron, Crystal Rose, Denitia, Layna, Autumn Nicholas, and Justin Reid

February 9, 2024 – Berkeley, California, at Freight & Salvage. Lineup – Layna, Lori Rayne, Deidre Hall and Naomi Wachira

February 9, 2024 – Barre, Vermont, at Barre Opera House. Lineup –– Sug Daniels, Grace Givertz, LW Watterson, Mehuman, and Tylar Bryant

February 10, 2024 – Keene, New Hampshire, at Showroom. Lineup – Sug Daniels and Grace Givertz

February 15, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at JAX Music Experience. Lineup – Layne, Lori Rayne, Mia Borders, and Jared Michael Cline

February 16, 2024 – Fort Collins, Colorado, at Lincoln Center. LIneup – Garry Black child, Nicky Diamonds, Rachel Maxann, Ally Free, and Nick Tabron

February 16, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Sandler Center. Lineup – Roberta Lea, Julie Williams, Jett Holden, Whitney Mongé, and Tylar Bryant

February 23, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Detroit Institute of Arts. Lineup – Nathan Graham, Christine Melody, Jett Holden, and Isaiah Cunningham

February 29, 2024 – Aspen, Colorado, at Wheeler Opera House. Lineup – Tylar Bryant, Carmen Dianne, Nick Tabron, Jett Holden, and Julie Williams

March 1, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 2, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 3, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 4, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 5, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 6, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 7, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 8, 2024 – Cayamo Journey Through Song. Lineup – Leon Timbo, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Accompanied by Ping Rose, The Anti-Heroes

March 29, 2024 – Wolf Trap, Virginia, at The Barns at Wolf Trap. Lineup – Sug Daniels, Grace Givertz, Tylar Bryant, Rachel Maxann, and Roberta Lea

April 6, 20024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at Tortuga Music Fest. Lineup – Tylar Bryant, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Julie Williams, and Roberta Lea

The Black Opry Revue is the titular organization's biggest event in its attempts to highlight the works of Black musicians. Since its inception in 2022, the concert has been featured in such prominent festivals as CMA Fest, Newport Folk Fest, and Americanafest, to name just a few.