The Breeders Last Splash 30th Anniversary tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Breeders recently announced a new tour, titled Last Splash 30th Anniversary tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 7, 2023 to October 25, 2023 in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in support of the band's 1993 album, Last Splash.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature guest performances by Horsegirl, Screaming Females, and Belly, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by joining the mail list of the band here. General tickets for the tour will be available from June 29, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet, and tickets can be purchased at the band's official website.

The Breeders celebrating the 30 year anniversary of their album with the tour

The Breeders released Last Splash, their second studio album, on August 31, 1993. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart, as well as at number 11 on the Kiwi album chart.

The band is celebrating the 30 year anniversary of the album's release with the tour. Joining the celebration is Chicago rock band Horsegirl. Also present will be indie-rock band Screaming Females, who are best known for their seventh studio album, All at Once, which was released on February 23, 2018. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Also present will be alternative rock band Belly, who are best known for their debut studio album, Star, which was released on February 2, 1993.

The full list of dates and venues for The Breeders tour is given below:

August 3, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

August 4, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

August 6, 2023 – Big Sky, Montana at Wildlands Festival

August 8, 2023 – West Valley City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

August 10, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 25, 2023 – Abiquiu, New Mexico at Ghost Ranch Music Festival

August 26, 2023 – Abiquiu, New Mexico at Ghost Ranch Music Festival

September 7, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

September 8, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

September 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riot Fest

September 17, 2023 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

September 19, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 20, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Fillmore

September 21, 2023 – Silver Springs, Maryland at Fillmore

September 23, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theater

September 24, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

October 3, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort

October 5, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

October 6, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 13, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 15, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

October 20, 2023 – San Diego, California at Observatory

October 22, 2023 – Big Sur, California at Henry Miller Library

October 23, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

October 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount

Tracing The Breeders and their music career

The Breeders were formed after Kim Deal began writing new music while working as bassist for the Pixies. She recruited Tanya Donelly and Carrie Bradley initially, with the lineup changing over the years.

The Breeders released their debut studio album, Pod, on May 28, 1990. The album was a moderate chart breakthrough, peaking at number 22 on the UK album chart. The album also peaked at number 73 on the Dutch album chart.

The Breeders released their third studio album, Title TK, on May 21, 2002. The album peaked at number 36 on the Irish album chart as well as number 42 on the Australian album chart.

Poll : 0 votes