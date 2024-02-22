The Challenge season 39: Emanuel Neagu comments on cheating allegations

The Challenge season 39 has officially ended after the part two finale episode was released exclusively on MTV on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The last episode, titled Only One Gets The Crown, featured the five finalists, Nurys Mateo, Colleen Schneider, Berna Canbeldk, Corey Lay, and Emanuel Neagu, who made it to the end of the competition series. At the end of the finale episode, it was revealed that Emanuel Neagu was crowned the $250,000 grand prize winner.

Viewers have seen The Challenge star perform best throughout the season while competing against his cast mates. Alongside his praise-worthy achievements, Emanuel has also been involved in love triangles, conflicts, and drama with his competitors.

One of them was when Emanuel was accused of cheating on his girlfriend back home with his female co-stars.

The Challenge season 39 star Emanuel Neagu allegedly cheated on his girlfriend

Many The Challenge fans weren't happy with Emanuel's win and considered him a threat to other contestants they were rooting for, specifically Nurys Mateo. Rumors had been circulating on the internet that Emanuel had hooked up with his female cast members.

In the previous seasons, he had been interested in pursuing a relationship with Michele Fitzgerald, then was romantically involved with Tori Deal. Rumors spread that Emanuel slept with Olivia Kaiser, Colleen Schneider, and Ravyn Rochelle.

Emanuel Neagu's tweets addressing the cheating rumors (Image via Reddit/ MTV Challenge)

On his official X account, @emanuelvampire addressed the rumors, saying he "never initiated anything."

The tweet states:

“Them girls playing the victim and hard to get in confessionals has me cracking up. Btw, (apart from Ravyn, whom I really enjoyed talking), I never initiated anything. I was just drunk and gave the ladies the attention they was looking for. That’s how it went down.”

It further mentioned how Emanuel accepted his mistake but is ready to expose people who say he is selfish when "it's the other way around."

“I was wrong for staying in a relationship while I knew I shouldn’t have. But I take everything that comes, and don’t even get me started, ‘cuz I’ll expose these ‘bad bitches’ talking about [how] I want something from them when it’s clearly the other way around.”

Zack's Instagram comment screenshot (Image via Reddit)

The Challenge season 39 champion seemingly hinted at his cast members with his tweet, specifically Big T Fazakerley, Zach Nichols, and runner-up Nurys Mateo, who commented on Emanuel's behavior.

According to a Monsters and Critics December 1, 2023 article, Big T had tweeted confirming Emanuel's cheating accusations. She later deleted the post. Meanwhile, Zach replied under Emanuel's comment on Instagram :

“You’re a real class act. Boyfriend of the year. I would love to have you on the podcast.”

GamerVev tweet screenshot (Image via Reddit / MTV Challenge)

Meanwhile, GamerVev, a Twitter account that posts spoilers for The Challenge, claimed Emanuel's girlfriend had contacted him to confirm whether the cheating allegations were true.

As of now, it's not clear who Emanuel is dating currently and whether he broke up with his girlfriend or not. To see his journey on season 39, stream the finale on MTV and streaming platforms such as Paramount+.

