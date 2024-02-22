The Challenge season 39: Emanuel Neagu confesses over cheating allegations

When Emanuel Neagu took home The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion title, fans of the show were torn between celebrating his win and reminiscing over his cheating allegations.

Since season 39 of The Challenge was incepted in October 2023, Emanuel has found himself embroiled in several internet battles. His co-contestants from the villa have accused him of sleeping with other women on the show, despite having a girlfriend back home.

The new winner of The Challenge has taken to Twitter several times in the past to give comebacks to people accusing him. However, after being elusive about the rumors, he finally came around and accepted his wrongdoings on the same platform.

Emanuel Neagu confessed to cheating on his girlfriend with other women on The Challenge

Emanuel never said anything to the fans, even after the rumors of his cheating persisted. The season, which was full of drama, had the rumor mills believe that he slept with Olivia Kaiser, Ravyn Rochelle, and Colleen Schneider. He also allegedly had relations with Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal from the last season.

He broke his silence on December 14, 2023, when he took to Twitter to reveal how his relationships with his co-stars came about. Out of all the rumored ladies, he specifically named Ravyn and confirmed the existence of infamy with her. He said:

"Them girls playing the victim and hard to get in confessionals has me cracking up Btw (apart from Ravyn whom I really enjoyed talking) I never initiated anything, I was just drunk and gave the ladies the attention they was looking for. That's how it went down."

According to the Cheatsheet, in a now-deleted post, he accepted his wrongs but also threatened to bite back these "bad b*tches."

"I was wrong for staying in a relationship while I knew I shouldn’t have. But I take everything that comes and don’t even get me started, ‘cuz I’ll expose these ‘bad b*tches’ talking about [how] I want something from them when it’s clearly the other way around."

Who all from The Challenge accused Emanuel Neagu of cheating?

Big T Fazakerly was among the first ones to call Emanuel out. According to Monsters & Critics, Big T deleted the post where she accused Emanuel of cheating. The post read:

"As if Emanuel’s coming for anyone this season when we all lived in a house with you, and we all know who you had s*x with even though you have a gf."

The past contender, Zach Nichols, who runs The Zach Nichols podcast, replied to Emanuel's comment on Instagram, according to Cheatsheet. In a comment where Emanuel Neagu said, "I don't EVER need nothing from anybody" Zach replied, "For sure, you're a real class act. Boyfriend of the Year. I would love to have you on the podcast."

When Nurys Mateo was invited to Zach's podcast, she also called Emanuel the worst human in The Challenge season 39 house.

What did Emanuel Neagu's girlfriend have to say after he confessed to cheating?

While there haven't been any official confessions from Emanuel Neagu's unknown girlfriend, GamerVev, a popular spoiler account for The Challenge, revealed that his girlfriend informed them that “Emanuel the Vampire unfollowed me on all platforms, omg."

The face behind the account said, "At least I can come clean about telling his gf that he was being unfaithful to her during filming (she was asking!)."

The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 is rumored to drop anytime this year.

