The Changeling season 1 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Changeling season 1 episode 4, titled The Wise Ones, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ screens on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 am ET. Created and written by Kelly Marcel, this series is based on Victor LaValle’s 2017 horror novel, The Changeling. The main cast includes LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, Adina Porter as Lillian, and Clark Backo as Emma.

This series consists of a total of 8 episodes, with the first three episodes released simultaneously on September 8. Following the events of the last episode, viewers are now eagerly anticipating episode 4 to dive deeper into Apollo's story.

The official synopsis for The Changeling episode 4 on Apple TV+ reads:

“Apollo and Patrice make a sale to William Wheeler, Who later gives Apollo stunning news”

What to expect in The Changeling season 1 episode 4?

To understand the high expectations for The Changeling season 1 episode 4, it's essential to recap what happened in the first three episodes. The story begins with Apollo pursuing Emma and eventually getting her to agree to a date. Emma, a librarian, and Apollo, an avid reader, had crossed paths multiple times before she accepted his romantic proposal to date.

Her reason for the delay was her desire to travel to Brazil, where she encountered a grandmotherly figure who granted her three wishes. After returning to New York City, Emma and Apollo married and had a son named Brian. However, Apollo's financial troubles escalated, at which point, his Uncle Patrice hinted at a solution - a first-edition copy of To Kill a Mockingbird signed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote.

The fairytale quickly turned into a horror series when Apollo found himself chained after Emma struck him on the head. Three months later, Emma disappeared, baby Brian was dead, and Apollo was in jail for searching the library for his missing wife with a gun. After his release, Apollo roamed the streets of NYC in search of Emma, seemingly transformed into a zombie.

The series also delves into Apollo's parents, Lillian and Brian, sharing their parallel story. Apollo confides in them about most of his life events. His childhood was marked by turmoil, with his fun-loving father spending all of his mother's hard-earned money, leading to their divorce.

Directed by by Melina Matsoukas, in The Changeling season 1 episode 4, viewers can expect Patrice and Apollo to try to sell To Kill a Mockingbird by striking a deal with William Wheeler.

Moreover, the official synopsis hints that Wheeler will deliver some stunning news to Patrice and Apollo, potentially leading the latter closer to discovering the truth about his missing wife, Emma, and the reasons behind her sudden transformation into a maniac. However, this also raises the question - could it be related to postpartum depression or the three wishes granted by the Brazilian woman?

When and where to watch The Changeling season 1 episode 4

As for when and where to watch The Changeling season 1 episode 4, it will be exclusively released on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 am ET in the United States. Global viewers should check their respective time zones for the exact release time.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: September 8, 2023, at 5 am GMT

Canada: September 8, 2023, at 12 am ET

Australia: September 8, 2023, at 2 pm AEST

India: September 8, 2023, at 9:30 am IST

Korea: September 8, 2023, at 1 pm KST

Japan: September 8, 2023, at 1 pm JST

Philippines: September 8, 2023, at 1 am PH

Anticipate the unfolding of Apollo's story by watching The Changeling season 1 episode 4 this Friday on Apple TV+.