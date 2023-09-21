The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Apple TV+'s new slow-burn horror series, The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5, titled "This Woman's Work," will be streamed on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12 AM ET. Viewers can watch this series on the Apple TV+ platform with a subscription. Based on a 2017 horror novel by Victor LaValle, The Changeling was written by Kelly Marcel.

The main cast includes LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, Adina Porter as Lillian, and Clark Backo as Emma. The Changeling has a total of 8 episodes. With 4 episodes aired and 4 more remaining, we can expect the story to explore more about Apollo. The official synopsis of The Changeling stated by Apple TV+:

"The mysterious washerwoman's ominous words leave a lasting impression. Apollo comes face to face with his true enemy."

What to Expect in The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5

"This Woman's Work"? The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5 is quoted as having 45 minutes of runtime. The story starts with Apollo and Patrice selling the first edition of "To Kill A Mockingbird" (a book by Harper Lee that talks about racism) to William. He played the waiting game very well with the two friends, and he finally arrived after a long time.

William's strange behavior made Patrice shed comments on him, but Apollo asked him to be nice. When the deal was solidified, he invited the friends to his boat house, where he had an idea of making a stay.

He also shared his personal details, like having two daughters. He is a pathetic man who spends his life saving $75,000 to get his wife back.

But William seems to have some motive for buying the book by spending a lot, which is still unknown. Apollo sold the book and left. When he saw the online memorial page for his baby Brian, he got tense because of the violent comments.

He still got haunted by the nightmares of that haunted night. He met Kim and asked her to help with Brian's birth details, but she hid them.

Apollo suddenly gets a creepy message about Emma being alive, and it's from none other than William. He showed Apollo the CCTV footage of Emma, and it was believable.

When he got to an island to find Emma, he was dragged by Cal. She opens up about how baby Brian is not real and just an illusion. The episode ends with older Lillian standing at the bay with her red suitcase lying on the seafloor.

With much left unanswered in episode 4, we can expect in The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5 that we can get answers about whether the baby Brian is real or an illusion.

If an illusion, then why such drama? Is Emma really alive? If she is, then why does the episode end with her being an old lady? What's Emma’s third wish? Why does William behave strangely?

When and where to watch The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5

Regarding the viewing details for The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5, it will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ at 12 AM ET on Friday, September 22, 2023, in the United States. Viewers worldwide should adjust their schedules according to their local time zones.

Here are the release times for international audiences:

United Kingdom: September 22, 2023, at 5 AM GMT

Canada: September 22, 2023, at 12 AM ET

Australia: September 22, 2023, at 2 PM AEST

India: September 22, 2023, at 9:30 AM IST

Korea: September 22, 2023, at 1 PM KST

Japan: September 22, 2023, at 1 PM JST

Philippines: September 22, 2023, at 1 AM PH

Let's anticipate the unfolding of Apollo's story by watching The Changeling Season 1 Episode 5 on Apple TV+.