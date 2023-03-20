The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 recap: Who made Delilah join boxing classes?

Delilah's mother, Robyn, was having nightmares that she was dealing with danger all the time. She became paranoid and decided to send her daughter to boxing classes to learn self-defense.

Apart from this family drama in The Equalizer's latest episode, we were also introduced to a mysterious case where a person was not able to remember his identity or even recall if he committed a murder or not.

The latest episode, titled Lost and Found, aired on March 19, 2023.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 recap: Was boxing classes the answer to Robyn's issues?

Robyn's ex agreed to share custody of their teenage daughter. Miles was in fact forced into that decision but he complied since that meant Robyn would be happy. She didn't have to make any sacrifices to keep Delilah.

Robyn strictly needed some work/life balance. She had nightmares and also dreamt that her work brings dangerous people to her doorstep. He even dreamt that her family was in trouble. She mostly woke up screaming but surprisingly nobody has noticed yet. Robyn made sure nobody got to know about her troubles and wanted to solve the problems on her own.

Robyn decided to add her daughter to boxing classes as it would her daughter learn the fundamentals of self-defense and Detective Dante helped pick the right gym. The boxing gym was run by Manny, who almost won the title once. Although Dalilah was not interested in boxing, she still joined after having a word with Aunt Vi.

Delilah attended the classes in good spirits. Boxing was a lot harder than she had thought and she was even having fun. Robyn began working on a new case. She was contacted by a man who had no recollection of his identity. He woke up in a dumpster without a wallet or phone.

The man had a head would and was only able to remember fundamentals like Nazis being bad, opening the door, etc. He even remembered how dangerous guns were because he woke up with one. He showed Robyn the gun and hoped for help. We learned that the gun belonged to Roy Hayes. Nobody was aware of Roy Hayes' profession but knew he was from Michigan. Robyn took Roy back to the dumpster but suddenly a car drove by, shooting them.

They didn't get hit. In fact, Roy even tried to protect Robyn. There were many clues stating that Roy had committed a murder but Robyn was sure he was innocent. Roy recalled that he came to New York six days ago and was robbed by a prostitute in a nightclub. He did not get physically involved with the prostitute as she was just used as a cover because the nightclub he was in was a location for organized crime.

The prostitute handed over Roy's belongings to Mel after getting threatened. The team then reaches Roy's motel room and discovers bloodstains. Mel's suspicions of Roy kept increasing, but Robyn was sure Roy was not a killer. She thought he was being set up. Roy was in witness protection.

Roy saw a murder. Rodolfo Martinez was the killer and he was sent to jail. Unfortunately, the convict escaped and his sentence was vacated. To celebrate, Rodolfo killed Roy's father. We learned that Roy's real name is Eric. The entire story finally unfolds.

Eric came to New York for revenge, but things didn't go according to plan and he ended up in a dumpster with temporary memory loss. Although he did not have blood on his hands, Rodolfo tried to murder him. Robyn and her friends stopped the killer and arrested him.

Eric is sent home while Delilha meets a boy at the gym. She is finally having fun in boxing classes.

