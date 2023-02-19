As per The Review Geek, The Equalizer Season 3 will return with its eighth episode on CBS on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET. The seventh episode of the third season aired on November 27, 2022, and since then, the show has been on a hiatus, which has further increased anticipation for the new episode among fans.

The ongoing third season of The Equalizer has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 8 on CBS: Promo, what to expect, and more details explored

A short sneak peek of the new episode of The Equalizer season 3 offers a glimpse of what's next in Robyn's eventful life. Mel will attend a not-so-pleasant family reunion in the upcoming episode as she and her sister struggle to find a way to free their kidnapped brother.

Mel is also pondering over her argument with McCall regarding Delilah. Check out the synopsis of the new episode titled He Ain't Heavy, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister race against the clock to save their brother Edison after he's abducted; Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah.''

The previous episode, titled A Time to Kill, witnessed the death of a teenager named Taylor Schwartz due to what seemed like a drug overdose. Robyn was called in by the girl's mother to investigate the case and delve deep into the truth behind the person who supplied the drugs to the teenager.

With several thrilling events set to unfold this season, fans can expect more dramatic episodes in the upcoming weeks. The third season has garnered critical acclaim, thanks to the show's writing, gripping plotlines, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

The show centers on Robyn McCall, a former CIA agent

The Equalizer focuses on an enigmatic former CIA operative, Robyn McCall, who helps people find justice using her exceptional detective skills. The show depicts numerous struggles and challenges she encounters while delving deeper into her past. A brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter.''

The synopsis further states:

''But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.''

The series features Queen Latifah in the lead role of Robyn McCall. The plot is portrayed through McCall's point of view, and she is the show's central figure. Latifah has been outstanding throughout the past three seasons, portraying the raw charisma and confidence that defines her character with remarkable ease.

Starring alongside Latifah in other supporting roles are actors like Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of The Equalizer season 3 on CBS on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

