The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2023 winners: BTS, Lim Young Woong, and SEVENTEEN win big

The Fact Music Awards 2023, a highly anticipated event in the K-pop industry, unfolded on October 10, 2023, at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon. It brought together a constellation of renowned K-pop artists and their devoted fans.

Expand Tweet

The red carpet was ablaze with the presence of various K-pop groups and artists like Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, RIIZE, NewJeans, BOYNEXTDOOR, Aespa, and more, adding a touch of glamour to the evening. While not all the nominated artists were in attendance, many managed to secure prestigious awards, making it a night to remember.

The list of winners of Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2023

The Fact Music Awards, often referred to as TMA, is a prestigious South Korean music awards ceremony that annually celebrates outstanding achievements in the music industry. Established in 2018, TMA has swiftly risen to prominence, becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated awards shows in the K-pop and South Korean music scene.

SEVENTEEN wins the Daesang (Image via Twitter/miwon17_)

Some of the standout winners of The Fact Music Awards 2023 included SEVENTEEN, who claimed the coveted Grand Prize (Daesang) and Album of the Year (Bonsang), solidifying their status as influential K-pop icons.

BTS, the global sensation, was honored with the "FNS Choice Award" and the "Most Voted Artist Award," reflecting their immense popularity among fans. Additionally, Jimin received the "IdolPlus Popularity Award," further highlighting his strong connection with fans.

Solo artist Lim Young Woong also had a big night as he succeeded in bagging a total of five awards.

BTS wins multiple awards at the TMA Awards (image via Twitter/Bangtan7_Stream)

The event also recognized exceptional tracks, with BTS's Take Two winning the title of "Best Music Summer." Taehyung's soulful Slow Dancing was celebrated as the Best Fall Music. The Fact Music Awards 2023 also acknowledged the contributions of rising stars, with ITZY receiving the "Artist Of The Year (Bonsang)" award.

Stray Kids win at the TMA awards (Image via Twitter/hwangsamericano)

BOYNEXTDOOR earned the "Hottest Award," cementing their place in the K-pop scene. Other deserving winners included Aespa, NMIXX, Xikers, IVE, TREASURE, ATEEZ, and Stray Kids, who all received accolades for their remarkable work.

The awards night was not just about recognition, it was also a showcase of electrifying performances that left the audience in awe.

Here are the songs performed and their respective artists:

ATEEZ: Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)

Lee Chanwon: Wish Lanterns

TREASURE: Bona Bona

BOYNEXTDOOR: One and Only + But Sometimes

Kwon Eunbi: Underwater

RIIZE: Get a Guitar

ITZY: Kill Shot

xikers: Do or Die

NMIXX: Love Me Like This

NewJeans: ETA + Super Shy

Stray Kids: Topline + S-Class

Lim Young-woong: Grain of Sand + Do or Die

aespa: Spicy + Better Things

JANNABI: Pony + A Thought on an Autumn Night

ZEROBASEONE: In Bloom

These artists delivered breathtaking acts that celebrated the diversity and talent within the K-pop industry, completely entertaining the fans.

The Fact Music Awards 2023 was a testament to the global impact and significance of K-pop, where outstanding artists were recognized and sensational performances enthralled fans worldwide.