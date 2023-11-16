The Golden Bachelor episode 8 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The first season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor has quickly created a large viewer base. The show focuses on 72-year-old Gerry Turner and his search for love after his wife, Toni Turner, died. Gerry’s personality and charm have quickly led to a host of viewers hoping for the best ending to his story.

A talented pickleball player, episode 7 saw Gerry choose Leslie and Theresa to go with him to Costa Rica for a few days. The trailer for episode 8 suggested that he will get to know the two further to make a final decision. With Leslie and Theresa confessing their love for Gerry in the trailer, we shall look at the three major takeaways from the short sneak peek of episode 8.

Three takeaways from The Golden Bachelor episode 8 trailer

1) Gerry is determined to find love after Toni’s death

The trailer promised a range of drama as Gerry struggled to choose between the two women. Advised by Trista Sutter to simply seek the woman he believes he “cannot live without,” Gerry was seemingly confused and claimed that he needed more time in a previous episode.

However, The Golden Bachelor episode 8 trailer seemingly had him in high spirits. Gerry tried to spend time in the luxurious surroundings with both women and was even seen going to an overnight suite with Leslie. While both women confessed their love for Gerry and claimed that they would marry him if he asked, Gerry seemed confused and appeared to need more time to make his decision.

2) Toni’s loss has left a huge impact on Gerry Turner

The second major takeaway of The Golden Bachelor episode 8 trailer appears to be just how much Gerry talks about his former wife. Turner was seen in the trailer rather nervous with the prospect of spending a night with a new woman. He has consistently prioritized the creation of connections over physical encounters and is still very much in love with his ex-wife.

The trailer saw Gerry go on a horse-riding date with Theresa, after which he was seen climbing rocks with Leslie. When asked to select one of the two women, Gerry claimed he felt beyond awful and was thoroughly confused.

It is clear that Turner has struggled to form a real bond since the death of his wife and is still in a delicate emotional space. While he has made efforts to move on, that has seemingly not happened thus far.

3) Gerry will be seen in a fantasy suite

The episode also promised Gerry spending time with one of the two women in the fantasy suite. Talking about how things had changed since he was last dating, Gerry seemed nervous and was yet ready to challenge his notions of love and attraction.

Talking about how people his age “still had intercourse,” Gerry seemed to struggle quite a bit in allowing himself to be with someone else. Toni Turner, who died in 2017 due to a bacterial infection, was in some ways his eternal partner and would travel with him as well. While Gerry has the same expectations from the new woman, he has struggled to make quick decisions, considering The Golden Bachelor's pace thus far.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor are released on ABC every Thursday at 8 PM ET.