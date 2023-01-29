The 11th episode of The Good Doctor season 6 is expected to air on ABC on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The previous episode focused on Shawn and Lea's pregnancy and the numerous complications surrounding it. With a lot more to unpack in the series, viewers are eagerly looking forward to the next installment.

The series centers around a highly-skilled, autistic doctor who moves to California to work at a reputed hospital. It depicts the numerous professional and personal challenges that he faces at work.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 11 promo, what to expect, and more details explored

A short promo for the latest episode of The Good Doctor season 6 offers a peek into the various gripping events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. In the new episode, Lea and Shaun try to help a wounded dog and, in the process, learn a thing or two about parenting. Elsewhere, Danica decides to perform a secret operation.

Here's a brief description of the episode according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Lea and Shaun get a quick lesson in parenting when they rush to help an injured dog; Dr. Danica Powell secretly performs an operation on a friend that could jeopardize her career.''

Titled The Good Boy, the episode will unpack a lot of key events that could change the course of the story as the current season nears its conclusion. The previous episode witnessed Danny returning to work whilst Morgan and Park's awkward equation got further complicated.

The ongoing sixth season has received majorly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise directed towards the show's stellar cast and performances.

The Good Doctor cast, plot, and more details

The Good Doctor centers around a young doctor suffering from autism. He's exceptionally skilled at work and is known for his competitive nature. Here's a short description of the medical drama series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The show has garnered praise for its storyline and performances by the actors. The cast is led by actor Freddie Highmore, who dons the role of protagonist Shaun Murphy. Highmore is absolutely sensational in the series as he brilliantly portrays his character's inner turmoil, passion, and determination with vigor and enthusiasm.

Apart from The Good Doctor, TV audiences will recognize Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates from Bates Motel. His other acting credits include August Rush, The Vault, and many more. Other actors playing supporting roles include Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of The Good Doctor on ABC.

