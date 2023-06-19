The Great American Recipe season 2 release date and time explored

The Great American Recipe is back with its highly-anticipated season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on PBS on June 19, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. The contestants will be joining the show from around the world this season and present exotic recipes that best represent their heritage.

However, gruelling tasks and tough competition await them in this season of The Great American Recipe, as the show promises to amp up the difficulty level each week. Alongside showcasing their best performances and presenting unique dishes to impress the judges, those vying for the winning title will also have to stand out among the other contestants with the help of their recipes.

The Great American Recipe season 2 is a cooking competition series that invites people of different cultures to showcase their traditional American dishes. The synopsis of The Great American Recipe season 2 episode 1, states:

“A new group of home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"; the cooks prepare dishes that define them as well as a recipe that showcases their geographical region.”

The Great American Recipe season 2: What can fans expect?

Prior to the show's release, Jilly Pearce, president of Objective Media Group America, shared the following information about the upcoming installment:

“We’re excited to be bringing back this wonderfully warm show to PBS. It’s a unique kind of cooking competition, a celebratory series where the judges offer professional advice and the contestants root for each other and bond through the shared stories of food and family.”

A wide variety of recipes from across cultures will feature in the upcoming season. The nine contestants participating in this installment of The Great American Recipe are Abbe Odenwalder, Brad Mahlo, Khela Brewer, Leanna Pierre, Maria Givens, Salmah Hack, Michael Thomas, Ted Pappa, and Relle Lum.

They will be joined by TODAY Show contributor and writer Alejandra Ramos, who will be hosting the show. Meanwhile, Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot, three of the top chefs in the culinary industry, will judge the show this season. Before the premiere of the show, Jilly discussed how the upcoming season will be different from season 1.

“In Season 1, we experienced the culinary legacies of home cooks from the Midwest to Mexico. This season, our cooks traveled from all over the country to share their stories and most treasured recipes, from Native American bison short ribs to Hawaiian loco moco to Guyanese chicken curry.”

Meanwhile, Steve Humble, Vice President of Content at VPM, explained how this season will also showcase the background stories of the contestants.

“Being able to share the participants' touching personal stories through food is something we can all relate to. We found another batch of amazing home cooks from around the country, and we can’t wait to share another amazing array of dishes and family recipes with our audience.”

The purpose of this show is to present diverse American cuisine and the importance it has for people. These dishes have been passed down by generations and are now celebrated at a world-class level. Along with celebrating the wide range of unique dishes, this show will focus on the inspiring stories of contestants, the origin of recipes, and their inspiration to create new dishes.

In each episode, competitors will face new challenges, and in the finale, they will have to prepare a complete meal for the judges. The competition will award the winner an opportunity to feature their dish on the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook. All dishes from the show, prepared by the contestants, hosts, and judges, will be featured in the book.

Watch the latest episode of The Great American Recipe season 2 on June 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on PBS.

