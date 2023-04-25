The Home Edit Tour 2023; Tickets, dates, venues and more 

The Home Edit, the star duo consisting of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, have announced a new tour, titled the Summer of Fun tour, which is scheduled to take place between July 7, 2023 and August 4, 2023 in venues across the US and Canada. The duo are set to promote their latest book, Stay Organized: The Ultimate Guide to Making Systems Stick, during the tour.

The tour, which will also feature tips regarding parenting, pop culture, and more, was announced via a post on their official Instagram account:

Tickets for The Home Edit tour are currently available on the duo's official tour webpage - https://thehomeedit.com/pages/tour. Standard Orchestra Floor Lower Level seats are priced at $51 plus processing fees.

Standard Orchestra Tier tickets are priced at $81 plus processing fees. Standard Orchestra + tickets are priced at $101 plus processing fees. VIP tickets for the Orchestra Pit are priced at $301 plus processing fees.

Tickets for the tour can also be purchased at https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/9371/d/x1-entertainment-the-home-edit.

The Home Edit building momentum for their book with the tour

The duo are set to release their third book, titled Stay Organized: The Ultimate Guide to Making Systems Stick, under the publishing label Clarkson Potter, on September 19, 2023. The book will continue the duo's previous efforts at codyfying their design principles and tips.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour are given below:

July 7, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Hill Performance Hall

July 9, 2023 - Houston, Texas at Brown Theater

July 11, 2023 - Pheonix, Arizona at Gila River Resorts and Casinos at Wild Horse Pass

July 13, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Saban Theater

July 16, 2023 - Winchester, New York at The Capitol Theater at Port Chester

July 19, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Lynn Memorial Auditorium

July 21, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Miller Theater

July 26, 2023 - Washington, D.C at Lincoln Theater

July 28, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Copernicus Center

July 30, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

August 4, 2023 - Nashville, Tenessee at Tenessee Performing Arts Center

Tracing The Home Edit and their Career

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin formed The Home Edit as a collaboration in 2015, after the duo met via a mutual friend. The duo's aim in establishing the brand was to combine traditional organizational practices with interior design and styling into a signature set of principles and esthetics.

The duo released their first book, The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, on March 19, 2019 under the Clarkson Potter label. The book was an instant success, becoming a New York Times bestseller soon after its release.

The duo then worked with Netflix to release the reality show Get Organized with The Home Edit, which details the duo helping celebrities organize their personal and home effects. The show premiered on September 9, 2020, and was well received upon release, with season 2 premiering on April 1, 2022.

The duo followed their success with the first season of their Netflix show by releasing a second book titled The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything, which was published on September 15, 2020 by Clarkson Potter. The duo have sold their brand line of organizational products in over 25 countries since their formation.

