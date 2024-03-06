The Idea of You's first trailer gives a glimpse at an age-gap romance

The Idea of You debuted its first trailer today, featuring the riveting Anne Hathaway in the lead. The romantic comedy film is based on the book of the same name by Robinne Lee.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

The trailer of The Idea of You follows Hathaway's character as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with a pop star who is considerably younger than her. Inspired by Harry Styles (who has been known to date older women) from the popular boy band One Direction, The Idea of You has been directed by Michael Showalter.

The Idea of You trailer sees sparks fly between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine

Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming R-rated romantic comedy The Idea of You, and it already looks promising. The film is based mainly on certain paparazzi events from the life of One Direction's Harry Styles, who used to date older women and were captured by paparazzi in compromising positions.

The newly released trailer for The Idea of You follows Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who fulfills the desire of every teenage girl by starting a fast-paced romantic relationship with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world.

The trailer focuses on the tabooed age-gap romance between Solène and Hayes as they meet during the latter's concert at Coachella. What follows is a pursuit of a passionate romance. In a sequence from the trailer, Hathaway's character Solène asks her lover,

"What about what people will say?"

Gazing into her eyes, Galitzine's character Hayes promptly answers,

"I don't care what they say"

The trailer for the film also features a single from its soundtrack, titled Dance Before We Walk. Presumably, it is one of the hit songs from Hayes' popular boy band.

More about The Idea of You

As per the novel, the film's plot begins with Reid Scott, who plays Solène's husband, deciding to divorce her and end their marriage. This meant canceling their 16-year-old daughter Izzy's (Ella Rubin) Coachella trip. However, Solène chooses to take her daughter regardless.

At the festival, Hayes Campbell, the leader of the popular band August Moon—who is rumored to be modeled after Harry Styles—and Solène cross paths. As the two fall in love unexpectedly, Solène has to juggle her profession, her responsibilities to her teenage daughter, and the constant media attention her relationship is receiving.

Along with Hathaway and Galitzine and Reid Scott, the film also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Nina Bloomgarden, Raymond Cham, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Jordan Aaron Hall, Chandler Lovelle, Cheech Manohar, Perry Mattfeld, and Meg Millidge, among others.

The film will premiere on March 16, 2024, at the South by Southwest (SXSW). It is featured as the closing night film and will be released by Amazon MGM Studios via Prime Video on May 2, 2024.