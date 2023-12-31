The Impact New York trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Impact New York airs on January 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on VH1. The cast and plot of The Impact New York were recently revealed by VH1, according to Deadline. Executive producers eOne and Quality Films have jointly produced the upcoming BET+ reality series, which is a spin-off of the reality series The Impact ATL.

Leading figures in business, music, fashion, and beauty will have their lives chronicled in the show. The goal of The Impact New York is to give viewers a microscopic look at the lives of the cast members such as Cleotrapa, Ella Rodriguez, Scot Louie, Chinese Kitty, rapper DreamDoll, Bernice Burgos, and her daughter Ashley Burgos. The tone of the show is reflected in the actors.

Beyond the cast's impeccably manicured social media personas, viewers will get to see their creative processes, planning, and high-stakes deal-making.

Peacock+ will offer The Impact New York episodes for streaming in addition to the official premiere on VH1.

The Impact New York trailer breakdown and more

On December 21, 2023, Vh1 released an exclusive trailer for the upcoming season of The Impact New York and it contains several telling details highlighting the tone and direction in which the show can be expected to progress. Keep reading to learn more about the three takeaways from the trailer video.

1) Millions of followers!

The world of influencers (Image via YouTube/@Vh1)

The trailer for The Impact New York kicks off on a powerful note by presenting cast members with quick cuts one after another. After the flashy introduction, we see Melanie and Cleotrapa, among others, in their glittering lives filled with photoshoots and social media presence. In this world, jealousies are often fueled by fragile egos.

Melanie and Cleotrapa both go on to mention that they have millions of followers on their social media profiles, a feat which gives them a unique power and stardom that is the basis of this Vh1 show, i.e. the lives of social media celebrities in their habitat.

2) You know how it is with influencers!

The participants on the show (Image via YouTube/@Vh1)

As the trailer video for the show carries on revealing the world in which the episode will develop, Scot is seen and heard prominently stating, "You know how it is with influencers!" as the rest of the gang are seen partying in a plush apartment, raising a toast while being photographed.

This goes a long way in establishing the fact that fans can expect the show to be replete with several feuds and conflicts between these seemingly bustling celebrities, especially since diplomacy and competition will dictate the rules of the game.

3) A long road with lots of hustle

City of dreams and hustle (Image via YouTube/@Vh1)

The trailer eventually shows a glittering skyline filled with tall skyscrapers, against which the words "They'll have to hustle hard" are superimposed. Indeed, all the cast members including Melanie, Cleotrapa, and Ashley wish to work on themselves and improve their prospects.

Melanie wishes to break out into her acting career while another contestant states that she needs to push more to achieve her goals. It is naturally suggested that the show will feature dramatic moments at every turn as someone's hustle might soon envelop the others into a feud or a conflict.

