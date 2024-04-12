The Jonas Brothers reschedule European leg of 'The Tour' - New dates and all you need to know

The Jonas Brothers rescheduled European Leg of 'The Tour' is scheduled to be held from September 9, 2024, to October 16, 2024, in venues across the UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and continental Europe. The tour is being rescheduled just five weeks before it was originally planned to start on May 18, 2024.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Krakow, Glasgow, and Dublin. The band announced the rescheduled dates via a post on their official Instagram account on April 10, 2024, with them stating:

"Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming."

Meanwhile, tickets for the original shows will be valid for the new dates. Additional tickets are currently also available for purchase from the band's official website or from vendors such as Ticketmaster and are priced at an average of £100, depending upon seating choice and venue.

Dates and venues of rescheduled European leg of 'The Tour’ by Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers will continue their 'The Tour' with a South America and Latin America tour leg in the coming weeks, after having finished their Australia and New Zealand leg last month.

The band will then embark on the rescheduled Europe and UK tour, starting in September. The full list of dates and venues for The Jonas Brothers' rescheduled European leg of 'The Tour’ is given below:

September 9, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena

September 10, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 2Arena

September 12, 2024 – Manchester, UK at CO-OP Live

September 13, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

September 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

September 16, 2024 – London, UK at The O2 Arena

September 17, 2024 – London, UK at The O2 Arena

September 20, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olymphiahalle

September 22, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

September 24, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Forum

September 26, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Paulu Sant Jordi

September 28, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

September 29, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

October 1, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

October 2, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

October 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

October 6, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

October 8, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

October 9, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena

October 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

October 15, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

October 16, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

The dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers Latin America tour are also given below:

April 16, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

April 19, 2024 – Bogota, Colombia at Movistar Arena

April 21, 2024 – Lima, Peru at Costa 21

April 23, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

April 25, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

April 30, 2024 – Cancun, Mexico at Estadio Andres Quintana Roo

May 3, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Arena CDMX

May 6, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

Aside from their upcoming tour dates, the Jonas Brothers will also perform at several festivals, including Rock in Rio Lisboa 2024 in June, where they will appear in a lineup that also includes artists such as Doja Cat and Camila Cabello.

The band will also perform at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 6, 2024. The festival will also feature artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Killswitch Engage, and Valaire, among others.