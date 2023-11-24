The Kardashians season 4 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

In the 9th episode of The Kardashians season 4, titled You Have Ruined Our Family, the family confronts a major crisis that risks their dynamics and relationships. The episode was released yesterday, November 23, 2023, at 9 pm P.T. This installment promises to deliver the trademark mix of challenges and conflicts that have defined The Kardashian family's journey throughout the series.

As a spinoff of the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the family's experiences, with Season 4 proving to be no exception to the engaging narrative.

A Recap of The Kardashians drama in episode 9, season 4

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney made a significant announcement—she shared that she and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together.

The episode showcased Kourtney as she posed for maternity photos alongside her youngest son, who was thrilled about the prospect of welcoming a new sibling into the family.

This exciting development adds a new chapter to Kourtney's journey, and fans of the show can anticipate more details and emotional moments as the pregnancy unfolds in future episodes. Reign, Kourtney's youngest son, also shared his excitement and said,

"I am going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles. What if I have a sister? Still. She can be a cool person at her school.”

During Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney openly shared the reasons behind her and Travis's choice to end their challenging IVF journey. In a premiere episode, she candidly discussed their complexities and difficulties, offering intimate details about their decision to move on from the procedure.

"I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

From her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney's son playfully proposed an unexpected name for his upcoming sibling, suggesting his name be Deez and his middle name should be Big. Then his last name should be Nuts: Deez Big Nuts.

It's obvious why Kourtney didn't go ahead with that name, and she let Reign down nicely by pointing out that her fourth baby’s name would be Barker. It's revealed now that Kourtney and Baker have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The MET affair

In the newest episode of The Kardashian, episode 9, season 4, accompanying her mother Kim to this year's Met Gala in New York City, 10-year-old North seized the chance to express her unfiltered opinions on the fashion choices of everyone present at the industry's grandest night. North quipped;

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's ex, was captured in a vibrant ensemble featuring a bright blue shirt paired with dark pants. He added a stylish touch with a long black jacket, complemented by a matching bucket hat and sunglasses.

However, this ensemble didn't sit well with North, as she quipped,

"You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station."

North didn't hold back her opinions on The Kardashians. She didn't just critique Pete but also deemed Jared Leto "cringe" for donning a cat costume as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's pet kitty, Choupette. Additionally, North expressed her dissatisfaction with Yung Miami's custom Act N°1 dress, noting its resemblance to Kim's gown.

North candidly voiced concerns about Daniel Roseberry's design, suggesting improvements such as fewer pearl gaps. She described the look resembling a Hawaiian girl with a ripped dress and criticized the pearls as fake.

North preferred the pearls but disliked the effect, stating it looked beachy and cheap. Daniel admitted feeling like he was in his worst nightmare, being critiqued by a nine-year-old the night before the Met Gala.

At the end of the episode, North declared that Kim, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were her favorite looks from the Met Gala. Kim, in turn, stood by North's passion for fashion and her candid criticism.

She quoted,

"All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits and she loves to critique. She’s the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old. So I never do. But it stings a little.”

KardashianHulu's official Instagram handle also shared a video of Kendall and Kylie discussing and trying out their MET looks. Kendall was seen in a gorgeous bodysuit with dramatic elongated sleeves, which created a moment. Kylie is seen complementing her look and how amazing her a** looks. Kendall said;

"I always love going to the MET. I feel like some of the most fun parts about going is that before it happens and we like, discuss our vibes together."

She ecstatically speaks about her look and says,

"I am going with Marc Jacobs and I felt that he would be a great visionary for something that felt Karl. The boots are pretty wild. They are a Marc Jacob classic. They are very tall, and they can get kind of wobbly. But they're great. And they're just so sick. But I am already 5' 11, so I think I'm about 6' 7. Literally the tallest person in the room."

As the drama unfolds in The Kardashians, eager viewers can't wait to dive deeper into the Kardashian-Jenner life stories. Fans can tune in to Hulu at 9:00 pm P.T. to ensure they catch every moment.