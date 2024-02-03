The Kid Laroi Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, and more explored 

The Kid Laroi Tour is scheduled to be held from April 4, 2024, to April 27, 2024, in venues across the UK, Ireland, continental Europe, and the UAE. The tour, titled "For the First Time," will feature special guest performances by Sam Tompkins and will be Laroi's first tour of the year.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Dubai, Dublin, London, and Oslo, among others, via a post on the official Instagram account on January 29, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase on the For the First Time tour website. Standard tickets are priced at an average of £50, while VIP experiences are priced at an average of £351. All ticket prices are dependent upon venue location and local regulations and are also subject to processing fees and service taxes.

The Kid Laroi Tour dates and venues

The Kid Laroi Tour is in support of the singer's recent studio album, The First Time, which was released on November 10, 2024, via Columbia Records. The album peaked at number 3 on the Australian album chart and at number 7 on the Kiwi album chart, respectively.

As mentioned above, the singer is bringing along a special guest in the form of Sam Tompkins. Tompkins, an English singer-songwriter, released his debut EP, Who Do You Pray To? in 2023. The EP peaked at number 7 on the UK album chart.

The current list of dates and venues for The Kid Laroi Tour 2024 is given below:

April 4, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

April 5, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

April 7, 2024 – Frederiksberg, Demark at Forum Copenhagen

April 9, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at COS Tawar

April 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

April 14, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

April 16, 2024 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

April 17, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Manchester

April 19, 2024 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates at Coca-Cola Arena

April 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

April 24, 2024 – Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsibushi Electric Halle

April 25, 2024 – Paris, France at Adidas Arena

April 27, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

The Kid Laroi was also supposed to embark on a brief Australia and New Zealand tour in February 2024, but the singer recently postponed those tour dates due to October 2024 logistical issues, stating in a statement on the official tour partner TikTek's page on the tour:

"We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible... I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October. We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP.”

After the current Europe and UK tour schedule, the singer is set to make an appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 in Napa County, California, where he will be appearing alongside artists such as Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, and Offspring, among others.

The Kid Laroi recently released a new single, Heaven, on January 31, 2024, as part of the deluxe version of his debut album. The single has so far peaked at number 57 on the Swedish singles chart.