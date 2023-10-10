The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Tentative release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After two successful seasons, fans of The Lincoln Lawyer are eagerly awaiting The Lincoln Lawyer season 3. The series, following Mickey Haller as he navigates his career as a lawyer while cruising around in his signature Lincoln, has left viewers asking for more, and while there's no concrete release date as of now, Netflix confirmed season 3's existence on its website, via an announcement dated August 30, 2023.

Netflix's VP of scripted series for the US and Canada, Peter Friedlander, made the exciting announcement, citing The Lincoln Lawyer's continued dominance on global Netflix charts. The end of the 2023 Writers' Strike has only heightened fans' excitement as they eagerly await updates on the fate of their beloved characters.

The showrunners of The Lincoln Lawyer, Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, told Netflix:

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again.”

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 tentative release information

A still from the show's first season (Image via Netflix)

Despite the official announcement of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 on August 30, following the launch of part 2 season 2 on August 3, 2023, production remained on hold due to the labor strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The show's development, including writing and filming, was prohibited at the time. So The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 filming is likely to commence in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Notably, season 2 took 14 months to release after the debut of the first season in May 2022. Therefore, depending on when The Lincoln Lawyer season 3's production kicks off, viewers can anticipate its arrival in mid-2025.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix, just the way its previous seasons did.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Cast and what to expect

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 (Image via Netflix)

With the show's modest budget and impressive performance, it comes as no surprise that season 3 is a reality. In July 2023, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 racked up an impressive 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours of watch time.

As for the cast, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will welcome back its core members, notably Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the leading role. Unfortunately, Neve Campbell won't be reprising her character in this season. However, given the show's history of unexpected twists, speculations abound that her character, Maggie, may just make a surprise return!

For the upcoming season, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be joined in the cast by Izzy Letts, portrayed by Jazz Raycole, a Lincoln expert and Mickey's loyal associate. Additionally, viewers can also expect to see the two key women in Mickey's life: his first wife, Maggie McPherson, and his second wife-turned-associate investigator, Lorna.

Final thoughts

This legal drama is filled with fresh twists and some classic tropes at the same time (Image via Netflix)

As fans eagerly await The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, expectations are running high. This legal drama has captured the hearts of viewers with its riveting storytelling and intricate character dynamics.

The series, led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the charismatic attorney Mickey Haller, has consistently delivered compelling courtroom drama and intense legal battles.

With its track record of success and a dedicated fan base, The Lincoln Lawyer is set to continue delivering gripping legal narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.