The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

Based on Holly Ringland’s award-winning novel, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was released on August 4, 2023. The series got widespread acclaim, earning praise from fans internationally for its powerful portrayal of themes such as resilience, sisterhood, and friendship.

The show is also commended for giving voice to millions of women facing violence behind closed doors, resonating with the audience on a profound level. Given its good reception, The Lost Heart of Alice Hart earned a rating of 7.8 on IMDb and 82% approval on the Tomatometer, making the show a perfect addition to the audience’s watchlist.

Adding to its compelling themes, the show subtly integrates heartrending songs into its narrative, evoking emotional responses from the viewers. The inclusion of poignant music enhances the storytelling, creating a more immersive experience for the audience. The series captivates not only with themes but also with its artfully selected soundtrack.

Every song in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Episode 1: "Black Fire Orchid"

Let’s Stick Together – Bryan Ferry

Teardrop – Massive Attack

Hospital to Thornfield – Hania Rani

Ouverture – Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher

Episode 2: ‘Wattle’

June – Hania Rani

5.17 – Thom Yorke

Episode 4: "River Lily"

Panic Attack – Hania Rani

Oggi Memory – Hania Rani

Motion Sickness – Phoebe Bridgers

Don’t Touch My Cadillac · Jamison Hollister & Aaron Kaplan

Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Eagle Rock – Daddy Cool

Blue Monday – New Order

Marked for Death – Emma Ruth Rundle

Episode 5: "Desert Oak"

A Place I Can Go – Muoone & Monty

Days Roll By – Hubert Hitchon & Isla Moony

Anenome – The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives

Stretch Your Eyes – Agnes Obel

Episode 6: "Wheel of Fire"

Changeling – DJ Shadow

Auto – Onegg

Fly (feat. Ngaiire) – Birdz

Catch the Wind (Single Version with Strings) – Donovan

June – Hania Rani

Woodstock – Joni Mitchell

Seven Elephants – Nathan Maurice

Episode 7: "Sturt’s Desert Pea"

June – Hania Rani

Germs – Sycco

Bury Me Deep In Love – Jimmy Little

Gimme Shelter – The Rolling Stones

Lost Flowers Book – Hania Rani

Plot Summary

Holly Ringland’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart follows the eponymous protagonist, Alice Hart, who experiences trauma at a very delicate age when a devastating fire shatters her family. The story begins with Alice as a child living with her emotionally distant father, and it unfolds as she copes with the aftermath of tragedy.

After the disaster, Alice is sent to live with her estranged grandmother, June, at her flower farm. The latter teaches her grandchild the language of native Australian flowers as a means of healing and communication. As Alice grows into a young woman, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting the secrets of her family’s past and the impact they’ve had on her.

As the story progresses, Alice encounters challenges and uncovers family secrets, ultimately finding a way to bloom like the flowers she has come to understand and appreciate.

Where to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

All episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The Prime Video subscription, included with a Prime membership, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Besides The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, the streaming provides an array of shows, including The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, Daisy Jones & the Six, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.