The Mandalorian returned with a new episode on March 9, 2023, bringing back the second installment of the show's third season. While the first episode seemed to drop a little from the usual standard, both because of the pacing and because of the comparison to Andor, this episode seems to have brought the game back on.

In what could be an era-defining stance for Grogu (popularly known as Baby Yoda) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), after clever foreshadowing in the past episode, they travel to the mines of Mandalore and make a significant discovery. This episode also establishes that the entire season will be geared towards Din's redemption quest.

With clever fight scenes, enough exposition, and the soul of the better days of The Mandalorian, this was truly one episode that viewers will remember for quite some time to come. And yes, this episode was significantly better than the first episode of The Mandalorian season 3.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2: A leap forward in story and excitement

The second episode of The Mandalorian season 2 was everything that the show became renowned for. It had a strong side quest and the introduction of pivotal characters, even if all of them may not have added significant value to the show's depth.

It begins with a trip back to Tatooine, a place that resonates with Star Wars fans across the globe. It also manages to carefully weave the place into the lore. As Grogu and Din make their way to Mos Eisley, this episode already gains a sharp momentum. After shopping at Peli Motto’s garage, the duo set off for Mandalore, where the major events of the day take place.

Peli (Amy Sedaris) manages to pursue them to buy an R5 astromech unit, very reminiscent of our favorite R2D2. Soon, Din and Grogu are on their way through the planet's dark places, illuminated only by Pascal's monologue. And then, everything interesting takes place.

Apart from Alamaite attackers, who constantly seem to appear out of thin air, the two encounter an enemy traveling inside something that resembles a giant metal crab, a new "big" bad.

Despite Din's combat skills, he falls in front of this new adversity, leaving Baby Yoda to rather cutely prepare for his friend's rescue. The answer to this is Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff). This exceptionally designed creature manages to trap Din inside itself, with Bo and Grogu making their way to rescue the Mandalorian.

The second descent through the land is also filled with a monologue by Bo, revealing a story that we have not heard yet. This is one of the advantages that a non-speaking entity like Grogu provides.

Bo does reach there in time and does manage to free Din from the trap. She also guides him to the living waters for cleansing all the wrongs.

In the end, Bo Katan saves Din yet again in the wake of a shocking discovery, The Mythosaur. After a very cinematic piece showing Din diving into the waters, he is soon sucked into the deep, where he witnesses the legendary creature.

Bo manages to pull him out again, but at least Din has now made a discovery that would propel the pilot forward significantly.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

